Dodgers to host NLCS drive-in watch parties at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers players Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts celebrate with teammates.
Dodgers players Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts celebrate with teammates after their 12-3 win over the Padres in the NLDS on Thursday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
Oct. 9, 2020
6:17 PM
The Dodgers are inviting fans to watch the National League championship series at Dodger Stadium — from inside their cars.

The team announced Friday afternoon that it would host a drive-in watch party for each NLCS game in two stadium parking lots. Tickets, priced at $75 per car, go on sale at 7 p.m. PT Friday night.

No concessions will be available for sale, but fans can bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Fans can only leave their car to use the restroom and must wear a mask in order to do so. The games will be shown on a 60-foot big screen, with audio broadcast through the FM radio in the car.

The Dodgers said 1,000 tickets would be available for each game and said they would reserve the right to adjust the price for each day at any time.

Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves starts Monday at 5 p.m. PT. Game times for the rest of the best-of-seven series have not been announced.

“We wish we could be playing in front of 56,000 fans at Dodger Stadium Monday,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said in a statement, “but we’re excited that the Dodgers have created a safe way for the community to come together and hopefully cheer us on to the World Series.”

Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

