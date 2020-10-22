Bobby Bowden wants us to vote for fellow COVID-19 survivor Donald Trump, dadgumit!

Bobby Bowden loves him some President Trump.

And the feeling is mutual.

The 91-year-old former Florida State coach released a statement Wednesday thanking his supporters following his recent battle with COVID-19. He singled out one main reason he had been determined to overcome the virus that has taken the lives of more than 220,000 Americans.

“I’ve had a chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump,” Bowden said in the letter released by his son, Tommy.

Bowden said his treatment for COVID-19 included the drug remdesivir, which the second-winningest major college football coach pointed out was also used to help Trump recover from his own bout with the virus earlier this month.

He also laid out his reasons for wanting to reelect Trump, urged his supporters to cast their ballots for the president and added a “dadgumit” for emphasis.

Former #FSU head coach Bobby Bowden has released a statement on beating COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/njfjmwFBnR — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) October 21, 2020

“We have to get out and vote for President Trump because reelecting him is our only chance to leave the next generation with the same heritage, beliefs and opportunities that Ann and I had and that many of you had,” Bowden wrote. "... So please, take the time, dadgumit, for the sake of our children and grandchildren, to keep America great and vote for Donald Trump.”

Trump returned the love with a Twitter thread Thursday morning, calling Bowden “one of the best coaches EVER in College Football” and quoting the Seminoles legend’s stated motivation in his recovery from the novel coronaviris.

....to be around to vote for President Trump.” Over 300 wins and 2 National Championships. Thank you to Florida State for giving us Bobby Bowden! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

“Thank you to Florida State for giving us Bobby Bowden!” Trump tweeted.