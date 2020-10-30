NFL Week 8 picks: Steelers remain undefeated; Jets stay winless; Rams, Chargers win

Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor carries the ball during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals in Indianapolis. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Colts by 21/2. O/U: 50.

It would behoove the Colts to get the ball in the hands of Jonathan Taylor, as the Lions are much worse against the run than the pass. The Indianapolis defense is solid across the board.

Prediction: Colts 27, Lions 21

