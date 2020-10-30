NFL Week 8 picks: Steelers remain undefeated; Jets stay winless; Rams, Chargers win

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-3 (.786); season 74-30-1 (.712).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-7-1 (.462); season 59-45-1 (.567).
Off: Arizona, Jacksonville, Houston, Washington. Times are Pacific.
Patriots (2-4) at Bills (5-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Bills by 31/2. O/U: 41.
After losing two in a row, Buffalo had a get-right matchup against the Jets last week and looked “meh.” Good thing for them the Patriots are pretty lousy. Bills finally wake up and play.
Prediction: Bills 27, Patriots 14
Titans (5-1) at Bengals (1-5-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Titans by 51/2. O/U: 531/2.
One-win Bengals make games interesting, particularly with the way Joe Burrow has been slinging it. The Titans are better against the pass than the run, but the Bengals aren’t great on the ground.
Prediction: Titans 33, Bengals 28
Colts (4-2) at Lions (3-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Colts by 21/2. O/U: 50.
It would behoove the Colts to get the ball in the hands of Jonathan Taylor, as the Lions are much worse against the run than the pass. The Indianapolis defense is solid across the board.
Prediction: Colts 27, Lions 21
Jets (0-7) at Chiefs (6-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Chiefs by 191/2. O/U: 49.
Jets can’t do much of anything, and that includes protecting the quarterback. They’ll try to slow down the Chiefs by running the ball, but that won’t last long. Le’Veon Bell’s revenge.
Prediction: Chiefs 38, Jets 13
Steelers (6-0) at Ravens (5-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Ravens by 31/2. O/U: 461/2.
The Ravens are rested and ready to blitz Ben Roethlisberger, who is coming off a so-so performance against Tennessee. But Roethlisberger gets the ball out quick and is tough to bring down.
Prediction: Steelers 28, Ravens 24
Raiders (3-3) at Browns (5-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Browns by 21/2. O/U: 51.
Teams can run on the Raiders, and Kareem Hunt could have a big day. Losing Odell Beckham Jr. hurts, but Baker Mayfield has enough weapons to attack this young and vulnerable secondary.
Prediction: Browns 30, Raiders 28
Vikings (1-5) at Packers (5-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Packers by 7. O/U: 51.
Davante Adams had a big game against the Vikings in Week 1, and Minnesota’s wobbly defense doesn’t suggest a different outcome this time. Packers are pulling away in the NFC North.
Prediction: Packers 31, Vikings 23
Rams (5-2) at Dolphins (3-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Rams by 31/2. O/U: 46.
Tough draw for Tua Tagovailoa, getting his first NFL start against this defense. The Rams are near the top in sacks, and their secondary is pretty smothering too. L.A.’s offense is revving up.
Prediction: Rams 34, Dolphins 17
Chargers (2-4) at Broncos (2-4)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Off the board.
Justin Herbert (12 TDs, three INTs) doesn’t look like a quarterback who just picked up his first NFL win. Broncos need a big game from ex-Charger Melvin Gordon, because they don’t have much else.
Prediction: Chargers 21, Broncos 10
Saints (4-2) at Bears (5-2)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Saints by 41/2. O/U: 431/2.
Saints aren’t looking great, but somehow they’re finding ways to win. The Bears have a really solid defense, but their offense has looked lousy. Drew Brees does enough to top Nick Foles in this one.
Prediction: Saints 21, Bears 17
49ers (4-3) at Seahawks (5-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Seahawks by 3. O/U: 54.
As usual, it all depends on Russell Wilson, because Seattle’s defense is terrible. The 49ers are still battling, even though they’ve had more than their share of injuries. Home team wins a shootout.
Prediction: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27
Cowboys (2-5) at Eagles (2-4-1)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Eagles by 9. O/U: 43.
The Eagles can’t protect their quarterback, but they sure can give the opposition fits with that pass rush. It figures to be a long day for Cowboys QB Ben Di-Nucci, who gets bested by Carson Wentz.
Prediction: Eagles 20, Cowboys 13
Buccaneers (5-2) at Giants (1-6)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Off the board.
Tom Brady has lost two Super Bowls to the Giants, and he would love to pick them apart on “Monday Night Football.” That’s going to happen, too, as these teams are heading in opposite directions.
Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Giants 14