Sports

NFL Week 8 picks: Steelers remain undefeated; Jets stay winless; Rams, Chargers win

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard reaches for Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner.
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard reaches for Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner during the second half on Oct. 25, in Nashville, Tenn.
(Brett Carlsen / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-3 (.786); season 74-30-1 (.712).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-7-1 (.462); season 59-45-1 (.567).

Off: Arizona, Jacksonville, Houston, Washington. Times are Pacific.

2

Patriots (2-4) at Bills (5-2)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in action against New York Jets cornerback Brian Poole.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in action against New York Jets cornerback Brian Poole on Oct. 25, in East Rutherford, N.J.
(Brad Penner / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Bills by 31/2. O/U: 41.

After losing two in a row, Buffalo had a get-right matchup against the Jets last week and looked “meh.” Good thing for them the Patriots are pretty lousy. Bills finally wake up and play.

Prediction: Bills 27, Patriots 14

3

Titans (5-1) at Bengals (1-5-1)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks for a receiver.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks for a receiver in the first half on Oct. 13, in Nashville, Tenn.
(Wade Payne / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Titans by 51/2. O/U: 531/2.

One-win Bengals make games interesting, particularly with the way Joe Burrow has been slinging it. The Titans are better against the pass than the run, but the Bengals aren’t great on the ground.

Prediction: Titans 33, Bengals 28

4

Colts (4-2) at Lions (3-3)

Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor carries the ball.
Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor carries the ball during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals in Indianapolis.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Colts by 21/2. O/U: 50.

It would behoove the Colts to get the ball in the hands of Jonathan Taylor, as the Lions are much worse against the run than the pass. The Indianapolis defense is solid across the board.

Prediction: Colts 27, Lions 21

5

Jets (0-7) at Chiefs (6-1)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 25, in Denver.
(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Chiefs by 191/2. O/U: 49.

Jets can’t do much of anything, and that includes protecting the quarterback. They’ll try to slow down the Chiefs by running the ball, but that won’t last long. Le’Veon Bell’s revenge.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Jets 13

6

Steelers (6-0) at Ravens (5-1)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins in action against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins in action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 18, in Philadelphia.
(Brad Penner / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Ravens by 31/2. O/U: 461/2.

The Ravens are rested and ready to blitz Ben Roethlisberger, who is coming off a so-so performance against Tennessee. But Roethlisberger gets the ball out quick and is tough to bring down.

Prediction: Steelers 28, Ravens 24

7

Raiders (3-3) at Browns (5-2)

Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 25, in Cincinnati.
(Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Browns by 21/2. O/U: 51.

Teams can run on the Raiders, and Kareem Hunt could have a big day. Losing Odell Beckham Jr. hurts, but Baker Mayfield has enough weapons to attack this young and vulnerable secondary.

Prediction: Browns 30, Raiders 28

8

Vikings (1-5) at Packers (5-1)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands off the ball to Jamaal Williams.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands off the ball to Jamaal Williams during a game against the Houston Texans, on Oct. 11, in Houston.
(Matt Patterson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Packers by 7. O/U: 51.

Davante Adams had a big game against the Vikings in Week 1, and Minnesota’s wobbly defense doesn’t suggest a different outcome this time. Packers are pulling away in the NFC North.

Prediction: Packers 31, Vikings 23

9

Rams (5-2) at Dolphins (3-3)

Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass from the pocket against the Chicago Bears.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass from the pocket against the Chicago Bears at So-Fi Stadium on Monday in Inglewood.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Rams by 31/2. O/U: 46.

Tough draw for Tua Tagovailoa, getting his first NFL start against this defense. The Rams are near the top in sacks, and their secondary is pretty smothering too. L.A.’s offense is revving up.

Prediction: Rams 34, Dolphins 17

10

Chargers (2-4) at Broncos (2-4)

Chargers guard Dan Feeney celebrates quarterback Justin Herbert's five-yard touchdown run.
Chargers guard Dan Feeney, left, celebrates quarterback Justin Herbert’s five-yard touchdown run to put the Chargers up for good with five seconds remaining in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 25, in Inglewood.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Off the board.

Justin Herbert (12 TDs, three INTs) doesn’t look like a quarterback who just picked up his first NFL win. Broncos need a big game from ex-Charger Melvin Gordon, because they don’t have much else.

Prediction: Chargers 21, Broncos 10

11

Saints (4-2) at Bears (5-2)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees looks to pass during a game against the Carolina Panthers.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees looks to pass during a game against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 25, in New Orleans.
(Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Saints by 41/2. O/U: 431/2.

Saints aren’t looking great, but somehow they’re finding ways to win. The Bears have a really solid defense, but their offense has looked lousy. Drew Brees does enough to top Nick Foles in this one.

Prediction: Saints 21, Bears 17

12

49ers (4-3) at Seahawks (5-1)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in action against the Arizona Cardinals.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in action against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 25, in Glendale, Ariz.
(Jennifer Stewart / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Seahawks by 3. O/U: 54.

As usual, it all depends on Russell Wilson, because Seattle’s defense is terrible. The 49ers are still battling, even though they’ve had more than their share of injuries. Home team wins a shootout.

Prediction: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27

13

Cowboys (2-5) at Eagles (2-4-1)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz plays during a game against the New York Giants.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz plays during a game against the New York Giants, on Oct. 22 in Philadelphia
(Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Eagles by 9. O/U: 43.

The Eagles can’t protect their quarterback, but they sure can give the opposition fits with that pass rush. It figures to be a long day for Cowboys QB Ben Di-Nucci, who gets bested by Carson Wentz.

Prediction: Eagles 20, Cowboys 13

14

Buccaneers (5-2) at Giants (1-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hands the ball off to running back Leonard Fournette.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hands the ball off to running back Leonard Fournette against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 25 in Las Vegas.
(Jeff Bottari / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Off the board.

Tom Brady has lost two Super Bowls to the Giants, and he would love to pick them apart on “Monday Night Football.” That’s going to happen, too, as these teams are heading in opposite directions.

Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Giants 14

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.