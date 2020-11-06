NFL Week 9 picks: Seahawks beat Bills; Raiders edge Chargers; Bucs top Saints

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Texans by 7. O/U: 501/2.

Neither team is very good, but at least the Texans have a quarterback who can put points on the board. If the Texans can slow running back James Robinson, they should put the clamps on QB Jake Luton.

Prediction: Texans 30, Jaguars 21

