Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Authentic retires from racing

Jockey John Velazquez sits atop Authentic.
Jockey John Velazquez sits atop Authentic after winning the Breeder’s Cup Classic at Keeneland Race Course, in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Authentic has been retired at the peak of his career and will be sent to Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Ky., to start a career as a stallion.

On Saturday, Authentic, a 3-year-old, won the Classic by 2¼ lengths, running against older horses. Two months earlier, Authentic won the Kentucky Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert his sixth Derby victory. Baffert has trained the colt during his entire two-year career.

Authentic finished his career with six wins in eight starts, earning $6,191,200. His two losses were second-place finishes in the Santa Anita Derby and Preakness Stakes.

“Ultimately, we just felt there wasn’t a lot more to accomplish for a Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner, so we have made the decision to retire Authentic to stand alongside his champion sire Into Mischief,” said Ned Toffey, general manager at Spendthrift.

Authentic wins the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday.

Horse racing often retires its stars young because of the money that is available through stud fees. Authentic will go for $75,000 for each breeding that results in a live foal. Into Mischief, his sire, who can breed to around 200 mares a year, has a fee of $225,000.

Authentic, who was bought as a yearling for $350,000, had a different ownership structure whereby Spendthrift was the majority owner and made all the decisions. However, 12.5% was sold to MyRaceHorse.com, which in turn sold 12,500 microshares at $206 each. More than 5,300 people bought shares, with each share worth .001% of all breeding and racing monies. There are additional partners in the horse.

Among those who bought a share was Walker Buehler, of the Dodgers. Buehler attended the Breeders’ Cup as an owner, albeit a small one, this past weekend at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

