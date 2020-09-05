Bob Baffert victorious again at Kentucky Derby with Authentic

If there was any question, Bob Baffert knows how to win the Kentucky Derby. After Thousand Words scratched following a paddock accident, the Hall of Fame trainer was left with just Authentic, a colt who everyone thought was too short to win a 1 1/4 mile race. But, in a spirited early stretch duel with heavy favorite Tiz The Law, Authentic hung tough and expanded his lead to win the 146th Kentucky Derby on Saturday by 1 ¼ lengths.

It ended the second fairy-tale story of Barclay Tagg, 82, and his ownership group of New York friends at Sackatoga Stable, hoping to make the next step on the road to the Triple Crown with Tiz The Law. It was 17 years ago that this same group won the Kentucky Derby with Funny Cide.

The drama of the race started in the paddock when Thousand Words reared up in the paddock and fell on his back and shoulder. That made him an automatic scratch. The horse appeared to be OK but Baffert’s longtime assistant Jimmy Barnes suffered either a broken hand or arm. He left the track in an ambulance.

Baffert was exceptionally emotional after the race.

Advertisement

“Poor guy, he should be here with me,” Baffert said choking back tears. “I’m so emotional. This has been such a roller coaster. I told [jockey] John {Velasquez], and I was yelling, ‘Do it for Jimmy’ the whole way. Unbelievable.”

The win was Baffert’s sixth in the Derby, tying him with Ben Jones for the most in history.

Authentic, breaking from the 18, the farthest outside post, was a little slow out of the gate but rallied to go to the lead by the first turn. Tiz The Law had no excuses sitting right off the pace. The pair ran comfortably through the backstretch and entering the stretch Tiz The Law appeared as if he was in a perfect position to win.

Advertisement

But Authentic dug in and easily beat the winner of the Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes.

Authentic paid $18.80, $6.00 and $5.00. Tiz The Law was second paying $3.40 and $3.20. Mr. Big News paid $16.80 to show. Honor A.P., after getting pinched at the start, may have had one of the best performances rallying to fourth from the back of the 15-horse field.

The remainder of the field, in order, were Max Player, Storm The Court, Enforceable, Ny Traffic, Necker Island, Major Fed, Sole Volante, Winning Impression, Money Moves, Attachment Rate and South Bend.

John Velazquez celebrates after riding Authentic to victory in the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

Advertisement

This year’s Triple Crown, if there were to be a winner, was destined for an asterisk because the third race (Belmont) was run first, the second race (Preakness) was third and the first race (Kentucky Derby) was second. But perhaps the biggest issue was that the Belmont Stakes, run first at 1 1/8 miles, was not its usual endurance test of 1 ½ miles.

The Kentucky Derby is a staple on the first Saturday in May, but when the novel coronavirus caused the cancellation of sports throughout the country, Churchill Downs had no option but to postpone the race. It set Labor Day weekend as the target with the hopes that people could attend the race, but that was overly optimistic.

The race was held without fans. Only owners, trainers, jockeys and essential personnel were allowed on site. The large police presence that usually is concerned with traffic and out-of-control revelers, instead set up a perimeter near the track in order to handle the presence of protesters and counter-protesters.

The Derby became a rallying point after Louisville police shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, on March 13, after utilizing a no-knock warrant believing her home was used for selling drugs. No drugs were found at the home located six miles from Churchill Downs. One officer was fired and two are still on the force. The case is still under investigation with no charges being filed.

Advertisement

Protesters had called for the Kentucky Derby to be canceled. Churchill Downs issued a statement mid-week acknowledging their concerns and offering support of their cause. But, the Derby went on.

Before the playing of “My Old Kentucky Home,” the track announcer referenced the “inequities” in society. The song was played with a lone bugler, and no words.

Tagg found himself in the middle of the controversy when he told reporters on Tuesday: “All I know is you’re not allowed to shoot them and they’re allowed to shoot you, that’s what it looks like to me.”

On Saturday, protesters and counter-protesters had verbal confrontations but there were no immediate reports of a physical altercation at one location. But at other sites in the city the protests were peaceful.

Advertisement

Cherwa reported from Orlando, Fla.