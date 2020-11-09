Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sergio Garcia to miss Masters after positive coronavirus test

Sergio Garcia admires the winner's trophy during the awards ceremony following his victory at the 2017 Masters.
(David Goldman / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Ga. — 

Sergio Garcia pulled out of the Masters on Monday after informing Augusta National he tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the second player to withdraw following a positive test.

Garcia won his only major at the Masters three years ago in his 19th appearance, the most of any player before winning a green jacket.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile announced over the weekend he tested positive and withdrew.

Garcia played last week in the Houston Open, which sold 2,000 tickets each day. It was the first domestic PGA Tour event that allowed limited spectators on the course. Garcia missed the cut.

He brings to 15 the number of PGA Tour players who have tested positive since golf returned in June from the pandemic-caused shutdown. That includes Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, who sat out two events last month.

The Masters field has been reduced to 94 players.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

