Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

UCLA’s nonconference basketball schedule will be the road least traveled

UCLA coach Mick Cronin shouts at his team during a game against Michigan State on Nov. 27, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin shouts at his team during a game against Michigan State on Nov. 27, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
(Marco Garcia / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

UCLA’s basketball team will leave Southern California only once as part of the nonconference schedule it released Tuesday, the No. 22 Bruins traveling to play Kentucky in Cleveland on Dec. 19 as part of the CBS Sports Classic.

The Bruins will open the season with games against San Diego State on Nov. 25 and Pepperdine on Nov. 27 at Viejas Arena in San Diego as part of a four-team event that was concocted after their original season opening games in Orlando, Fla., were canceled because of concerns about testing protocol related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the first time in 80 years that UCLA will open a season with a road game against an opponent from Southern California. The Bruins last did it when they opened the 1940-41 season with two road games at San Diego State.

Sports

UCLA’s return to national rankings is no joke, but it prompts one

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 29: Tyger Campbell #10, David Singleton #34, Jaime Jaquez Jr. #4, Jalen Hill #24 and Chris Smith #5 of the UCLA Bruins listen as head coach Mick Cronin talks during a timeout in the second half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion on February 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Sports

UCLA’s return to national rankings is no joke, but it prompts one

UCLA is ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press preseason poll. The last time they were ranked so high, they lost six of nine and the coach was fired.
Advertisement

UCLA’s home opener will be Nov. 30 against Long Beach State at Pauley Pavilion. Next come home games Dec. 3 against Seattle, Dec. 9 against San Diego and Dec. 11 against Marquette.

The Bruins will also play two Pac-12 rivals in December as part of an expanded 20-game conference schedule. California will play UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 6 before the Bruins travel to face Oregon on Dec. 23 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

Bruins coach Mick Cronin said earlier this week that he wanted to play as many strong opponents as early as possible to bolster his team’s strength of schedule for NCAA tournament selection purposes in case other games get canceled because of the virus. San Diego State is coming off a 30-win season and Pepperdine returns one of the top players in the West Coast Conference in Colbey Ross.

“We’ve got to schedule as many good games as you can,” Cronin said, “with the anticipation you might lose some.”

SportsUCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement