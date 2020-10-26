Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cancellation of Wooden Legacy leaves UCLA in need of two more games

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sideline during a February game against Arizona State.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins still have holes in their schedule for the upcoming season.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Oct. 26, 2020
2:52 PM
UCLA’s scramble to complete its basketball schedule descended into further chaos Monday when ESPN announced it was canceling the Wooden Legacy at its Wide World of Sports property in Orlando, Fla.

The Bruins were scheduled to open the season in that four-team event on Nov. 25 and play two games in as many days as part of a field that was expected to include Seton Hall, Kansas and Boise State.

ESPN said in a statement that it was canceling the Wooden Legacy and seven other events at its complex in Orlando because of “certain challenges surrounding testing protocols” for COVID-19.

UCLA now must add two more games to a nonconference schedule that’s expected to include home games against San Diego, Marquette, Long Beach State and one other unannounced opponent in addition to a neutral-site game against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic.

Before the cancellation of the Wooden Legacy, Bruins coach Mick Cronin said he had been courting other West Coast teams for the final nonconference home game. Adding two more games against local teams could ease scheduling and testing-protocol concerns should UCLA choose to go that route.

Ben Bolch

