College football: Zaven Collins, Brin Davis lead No. 25 Tulsa to stunning double OT win over Tulane

Zaven Collins returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime to give No. 25 Tulsa a 30-24 comeback victory over Tulane on Thursday night.

Tulsa (5-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) forced overtime with a 37-yard Hail Mary completion as time expired, with third-stringer Brin Davis connecting with Juan Carlos Santana.

Davis entered with 2:09 left in the third quarter after backup Seth Boomer was carted off the field because of a left leg injury. Starter Zach Smith left with a torso injury late in the first quarter.

Playing its first game as a ranked team since 2008, outgained Tulane 522 yards to 302, but turned the ball over three times. Tulsa trailed 14-0 entering the fourth quarter — the fourth game this season the Golden Hurricane have overcome a 14-point-or-more deficit to win.

Advertisement

Davis, in his first meaningful collegiate action, completed 18 of 28 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He had an 18-yard TD run with 9:17 remaining.

Corey Taylor II, carrying the ball for the first time in four games, gained 132 yards on 19 carries for Tulsa.

Tulane (5-5, 2-5) was coming off a 38-12 victory over then-No. 25 Navy last week, its first win over a ranked opponent in 36 years, and nearly did it again just five days later.

Stephen Huderson ran for 106 yards on 25 carries for the Green Wave, including the contest’s first TD on a 5-yard run with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter. Larry Brooks had an interception and recovered a fumble for the Green Wave.