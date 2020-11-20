Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NFL Week 11 picks: Rams, Chargers win; Chiefs get payback over Raiders

Rams running back Cam Akers gets a little help from offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth to pick up yards.
Rams running back Cam Akers gets a little help from offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth to pick up yards against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Nov. 15.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
1

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-5 (.643); season 102-44-1 (.699).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-5-1 (.546); season 80-62-5 (.567).

Off: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco. Times Pacific.

2

Titans (6-3) at Ravens (6-3)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes the ball against the New England Patriots.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes the ball against the New England Patriots on Nov. 15 in Foxborough, Mass.
(Charles Krupa / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Ravens by 5. O/U: 481/2.

Both desperately need this. Baltimore has lost two of three,Tennessee three of four. Like John Harbaugh finding a way to get this done at home, even though his team has taken a step back.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Titans 20

3

Patriots (4-5) at Texans (2-7)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Patriots by 2. O/U: 49.

This is a hugely disappointing season for both these teams. The Patriots can still run the ball when they need to, though, and that will be the difference. Hard to have faith in Houston’s defense.

Prediction: Patriots 27, Texans 23

4

Steelers (9-0) at Jaguars (1-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner in action against Cincinnati Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner in action against Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 15 in Pittsburgh.
(Justin Berl / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Steelers by 101/2. O/U: 46.

Jacksonville has come close to winning the last two weeks, and Pittsburgh is capable of a letdown (see: Dallas game). But Pittsburgh’s defense is too good, and Ben Roethlisberger has a big day.

Prediction: Steelers 31, Jaguars 21

5

Bengals (2-6-1) at Washington Football Team (2-7)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Washington by 11/2. O/U: 461/2.

This one should be close, but Washington’s defensive front against that bad Cincinnati offensive line is a mismatch. Joe Burrow is really good, but Alex Smith will be able to do just enough.

Prediction: Washington 21, Bengals 20

6

Lions (4-5) at Panthers (3-7)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Off the board.

A lot depends on which quarterbacks are available, with both Matthew Stafford (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater (ACL) banged up. If Stafford plays, and especially if he gets Kenny Golladay back ...

Prediction: Lions 23, Panthers 18

7

Eagles (3-5-1) at Browns (6-3)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to hand off the ball during a game against the Houston Texans.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to hand off the ball during a game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 15 in Cleveland.
(Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Browns by 3. O/U: 471/2.

Carson Wentz continues to press for the Eagles, and that’s a problem. You can’t really run on the Browns, but you can throw it on them, yet Wentz hasn’t proven he can do that reliably.

Prediction: Browns 28, Eagles 24

8

Falcons (3-6) at Saints (7-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Saints by 4. O/U: 571/2.

If Drew Brees were playing, this probably wouldn’t be close. But Jameis Winston is a turnover liability. Here’s betting the Falcons are a little better in the back half of the season and eke one out.

Prediction: Falcons 31, Saints 28

9

Dolphins (6-3) at Broncos (3-6)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Dolphins by 3. O/U: 45.

Miami’s defense has been smothering. The corner tandem of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones has been spectacular. The Broncos are turning it over, and their defense isn’t playing well.

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Broncos 16

10

Jets (0-9) at Chargers (2-7)

Chargers Kalen Ballage finds a gap in the Las Vegas Raider defense in the first half.
Chargers Kalen Ballage finds a gap in the Las Vegas Raider defense in the first half on Nov. 8 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Chargers by 91/2. O/U: 461/2.

Leave it to the Jets to cure all ills. The Chargers can’t seem to close a game, but if they can’t do it against a historically bad team ... Gregg Williams will try to confuse Justin Herbert. Won’t work.

Prediction: Chargers 31, Jets 20

11

Packers (7-2) at Colts (6-3)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Colts by 11/2. O/U: 51.

Good matchup for the Colts because the Green Bay defense is so vulnerable. Still, Indianapolis isn’t running the ball as well as it did earlier in the season. Coming off a big win, Colts keep it going.

Prediction: Colts 24, Packers 21

12

Cowboys (2-7) at Vikings (3-5)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Vikings by 7. O/U: 471/2.

Although Vikings are playing better, and likely get the job done at home, Dallas should make it interesting coming out of week off with Andy Dalton at QB and coach’s history against Minnesota.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Cowboys 24

13

Chiefs (8-1) at Raiders (6-3)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during a game against the Carolina Panthers.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during a game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 8 in Kansas City, Mo.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Off the board.

The Raiders handed Chiefs their only loss, putting up 40 points in that stunner. But the Chiefs are rested after a week off and, even though they’re on the road, Patrick Mahomes won’t allow a sweep.

Prediction: Chiefs 37, Raiders 28

14

Rams (6-3) at Buccaneers (7-3)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 15 in Charlotte, N.C.
(Brian Westerholt / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Buccaneers by 4. O/U: 481/2.

Bad time for Tampa Bay to be reshuffling offensive line, with Aaron Donald coming to town. Buccaneers have a lot of weapons, but so do the Rams. Sean McVay’s teams play well in Eastern time.

Prediction: Rams 27, Buccaneers 24

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.