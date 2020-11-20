NFL Week 11 picks: Rams, Chargers win; Chiefs get payback over Raiders

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-5 (.643); season 102-44-1 (.699).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-5-1 (.546); season 80-62-5 (.567).
Off: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco. Times Pacific.
Titans (6-3) at Ravens (6-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Ravens by 5. O/U: 481/2.
Both desperately need this. Baltimore has lost two of three,Tennessee three of four. Like John Harbaugh finding a way to get this done at home, even though his team has taken a step back.
Prediction: Ravens 24, Titans 20
Patriots (4-5) at Texans (2-7)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Patriots by 2. O/U: 49.
This is a hugely disappointing season for both these teams. The Patriots can still run the ball when they need to, though, and that will be the difference. Hard to have faith in Houston’s defense.
Prediction: Patriots 27, Texans 23
Steelers (9-0) at Jaguars (1-8)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Steelers by 101/2. O/U: 46.
Jacksonville has come close to winning the last two weeks, and Pittsburgh is capable of a letdown (see: Dallas game). But Pittsburgh’s defense is too good, and Ben Roethlisberger has a big day.
Prediction: Steelers 31, Jaguars 21
Bengals (2-6-1) at Washington Football Team (2-7)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Washington by 11/2. O/U: 461/2.
This one should be close, but Washington’s defensive front against that bad Cincinnati offensive line is a mismatch. Joe Burrow is really good, but Alex Smith will be able to do just enough.
Prediction: Washington 21, Bengals 20
Lions (4-5) at Panthers (3-7)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Off the board.
A lot depends on which quarterbacks are available, with both Matthew Stafford (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater (ACL) banged up. If Stafford plays, and especially if he gets Kenny Golladay back ...
Prediction: Lions 23, Panthers 18
Eagles (3-5-1) at Browns (6-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Browns by 3. O/U: 471/2.
Carson Wentz continues to press for the Eagles, and that’s a problem. You can’t really run on the Browns, but you can throw it on them, yet Wentz hasn’t proven he can do that reliably.
Prediction: Browns 28, Eagles 24
Falcons (3-6) at Saints (7-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Saints by 4. O/U: 571/2.
If Drew Brees were playing, this probably wouldn’t be close. But Jameis Winston is a turnover liability. Here’s betting the Falcons are a little better in the back half of the season and eke one out.
Prediction: Falcons 31, Saints 28
Dolphins (6-3) at Broncos (3-6)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Dolphins by 3. O/U: 45.
Miami’s defense has been smothering. The corner tandem of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones has been spectacular. The Broncos are turning it over, and their defense isn’t playing well.
Prediction: Dolphins 28, Broncos 16
Jets (0-9) at Chargers (2-7)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Chargers by 91/2. O/U: 461/2.
Leave it to the Jets to cure all ills. The Chargers can’t seem to close a game, but if they can’t do it against a historically bad team ... Gregg Williams will try to confuse Justin Herbert. Won’t work.
Prediction: Chargers 31, Jets 20
Packers (7-2) at Colts (6-3)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Colts by 11/2. O/U: 51.
Good matchup for the Colts because the Green Bay defense is so vulnerable. Still, Indianapolis isn’t running the ball as well as it did earlier in the season. Coming off a big win, Colts keep it going.
Prediction: Colts 24, Packers 21
Cowboys (2-7) at Vikings (3-5)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Vikings by 7. O/U: 471/2.
Although Vikings are playing better, and likely get the job done at home, Dallas should make it interesting coming out of week off with Andy Dalton at QB and coach’s history against Minnesota.
Prediction: Vikings 28, Cowboys 24
Chiefs (8-1) at Raiders (6-3)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Off the board.
The Raiders handed Chiefs their only loss, putting up 40 points in that stunner. But the Chiefs are rested after a week off and, even though they’re on the road, Patrick Mahomes won’t allow a sweep.
Prediction: Chiefs 37, Raiders 28
Rams (6-3) at Buccaneers (7-3)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Buccaneers by 4. O/U: 481/2.
Bad time for Tampa Bay to be reshuffling offensive line, with Aaron Donald coming to town. Buccaneers have a lot of weapons, but so do the Rams. Sean McVay’s teams play well in Eastern time.
Prediction: Rams 27, Buccaneers 24