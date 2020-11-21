Rajon Rondo bids farewell to Lakers, agrees to Hawks deal

Rajon Rondo took to Instagram on Saturday to thank the Lakers and their fans for supporting him during his two seasons in Los Angeles.

A couple of hours later, Rondo reached an agreement to join the Atlanta Hawks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Rondo averaged 8.0 points and 6.5 assists with the Lakers, living up to his nickname of “Playoff Rondo” with multiple clutch performances during the 2020 NBA championship run.

Atlanta offered him a two-year deal worth $15 million.

Free agency opened Friday at 3 p.m. PST. Contracts can’t be signed until Sunday at 9:01 a.m. PST.