Breaking down the key players behind the Raiders’ encouraging 2020 season

Anthony Herrera moved nearly 300 miles from Inglewood to Las Vegas this past summer just to be closer to the Raiders, his favorite team.

Herrera, nicknamed “Raider Jester” because of the costume he has worn to games since 2018, didn’t know what to expect from the franchise as it relocated for a third time. Before the season, he had hoped the team could end its postseason drought and reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Through 10 games, that hope is turning into an expectation.

The Raiders, who had beaten the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the season, lost 35-31 on Sunday night in Las Vegas, but only when quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a late go-head touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

“Those are my boys, and they’re keeping up with the world champions,” Herrera said. “I was kind of shocked and proud.”

The Raiders currently hold a playoff spot at 6-4, and coach Jon Gruden said he admires his team’s grit as the Raiders have suffered through injuries and COVID-19 scares.

He’s optimistic for the stretch run.

“All I know is we’re getting a lot of contributions from a lot of people,” Gruden said. “Our quarterback is playing at a supreme level, and we just have to keep getting better.”

Fans also have been appreciative, and here are the players they’re thankful for this season: