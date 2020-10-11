NFL roundup: Derek Carr and Raiders snap Chiefs’ 13-game winning streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes along the way, and the Las Vegas Raiders nearly shut out the potent Kansas City offense in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory Sunday that ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13-game winning streak.

Josh Jacobs scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson added a field goal a few minutes later, and Mahomes was intercepted on fourth down to set up another touchdown by Jacobs that make it 40-24 with 5:26 left.

Mahomes led the Chiefs quickly downfield, hitting Travis Kelce for a touchdown and Darrel Williams for the 2-point try to make it a one-possession game. But after the Raiders (3-2) recovered the squib quick, Jacobs rumbled for a first down as the Chiefs (4-1) used up their timeouts, and Carr sneaked for a first down on fourth-and-1 near midfield with 2 minutes left to allow Las Vegas to end its five-game skid against Kansas City.

The Chiefs had won seven in a row over their longtime rival at Arrowhead Stadium, where Carr had been especially bad in losing each of his six starts. But he was simply spectacular with a relatively quiet 17,000 fans in the building, helping to guide the Raiders to their first win in Kansas City since Oct. 28, 2012.

Mahomes spent the entire game trying to escape the Las Vegas pass rush, which manhandled the Chiefs offensive line, and finished with 340 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. Kelce had 108 yards receiving.

The slower second half, when the Raiders finished their comeback from a 14-3 deficit, came after a first half in which the Raiders and Chiefs combined for nearly 700 yards and played to a 24-all draw.

The Chiefs got a touchdown pass from Mahomes to Sammy Watkins, who later left with a hamstring injury, but also had two TD passes brought back by penalties. The first was a 58-yarder to Hill that was wiped out by a holding call on Kelechi Osemele, who left with a knee injury two plays later, and the second was a strike to Clyde Edwards-Helaire late in the half that was negated by Kelce’s offensive pass interference.

Carr looked like he was destined for another miserable day at Arrowhead Stadium with his early interception, but he came back with three first-half TD passes. The first was a 59-yard toss to Nelson Agholar, who simply split the Chiefs secondary, and the second to tight end Darren Waller in the back of the end zone.

When Henry Ruggs III hauled in a 72-yard throw for Carr’s third TD pass of the quarter, the Raiders had a 24-21 lead.

There wasn’t nearly the same amount of offense in the second half — especially out of Kansas City.

The Chiefs had to punt on their first three possessions, gaining just two first downs, and one of those on a penalty. That gave the Raiders a chance to pull ahead on Jacobs’ bullish 7-yard run with 14:14 to go, then make it a two-possession game when Carr hit Hunter Renfrow for 42 yards on third-and-18 to set up Carlson’s 43-yard field goal.

Jeff Heath intercepted Mahomes on fourth down a few minutes later, and Jacobs helped to seal the win for Las Vegas.



Steelers 38, Eagles 29

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (Don Wright / Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH — Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool scored four touchdowns, including the clincher with 2:59 remaining, and Pittsburgh remains unbeaten with a win over Philadelphia.

Claypool, a second-round pick from Notre Dame, raced down the slot, hauled in a dart from Ben Roethlisberger and went the rest of the 35 yards to the end zone as the Steelers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1979.

A native of Abbottsford, British Columbia, Canada, Claypool finished with seven receptions for 110 yards and three scores and added a 2-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep. Claypool became the first Canadian-born NFL player with three receiving TDs in a game since Joe Rooney did it for the Duluth Eskimos on Oct. 23, 1927.

Roethlisberger completed 27 of 34 passes for 239 yards and the three scores to Claypool. James Conner ran for 44 yards and a touchdown as the Steelers showed little rust despite having an unexpected bye week last Sunday after the NFL scheduled their trip to Tennessee while the Titans dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Carson Wentz threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns but was also picked off twice, both times by Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson. Miles Sanders ran for 80 yards and two scores in his return to his hometown. Travis Fulgham caught 10 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown to give Philadelphia’s injury-ravaged receiving group a needed boost, but the Eagles (1-3-1) couldn’t pull off a second straight road win.



Texans 30, Jaguars 14

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson celebrates a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. (Matt Patterson / Associated Press)

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson threw for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns and Houston got its first win in the wake of coach Bill O’Brien’s firing.

O’Brien, who was also the general manager, was let go on Monday after the Texans fell to 0-4 last weekend. Romeo Crennel was named interim coach and at 73 he become the oldest coach in NFL history, passing Hall of Famer George Halas, who was 72 in his last game with the Bears in 1967.

The Texans led 23-14 after a field goal with about seven minutes to go and got the ball back when Jacob Martin sacked Gardner Minshew and forced a fumble. It was recovered by Whitney Mercilus, who fumbled on the return, but the Texans pounced on the ball to keep it.

Houston (1-4) pushed the lead to 30-14 when Watson found Brandin Cooks on a 28-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-4 with about five minutes remaining.

The Jaguars (1-4), who were missing three defensive starters because of injuries, have dropped four in a row since their season-opening win against Indianapolis. Minshew threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Ravens 27, Bengals 3

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, bottom left, fumbles as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Jihad Ward (53) try to recover the ball during Sunday’s game. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — Baltimore sacked Joe Burrow seven times, forced the Cincinnati rookie into a pair of turnovers and effectively stuffed its running game in a blowout win.

Baltimore stout defensive performance was punctuated by Patrick Queen’s 52-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter. It was the first NFL touchdown for Queen, who played with Burrow last year for national champion LSU.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t particularly sharp, but it didn’t really matter. Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, went 19 for 37 for 180 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown caught touchdown passes for Baltimore, which matched the best start in franchise history. The last time the Ravens (4-1) won four of their first five was 2012, when they ended up winning the Super Bowl.

Burrow completed 19 of 30 passes for 183 yards, threw an interception and lost a fumble. It wasn’t all this fault, because the Cincinnati offensive line had all sorts of problems trying to contain the blitzing, stunting, charging Ravens.

Burrow has been sacked 22 times in five games, and this wasn’t even the worst. He was sacked eight times in Philadelphia.

The Bengals (1-3-1) couldn’t run the ball, either. Joe Mixon, who rushed for 151 yards last week in a win over Jacksonville, was limited to 59 yards on 24 carries.

Panthers 23, Falcons 16

ATLANTA — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Juston Burris made a huge interception in the end zone and Carolina held on against winless Atlanta.

The Falcons dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1997, turning up the heat even more on embattled coach Dan Quinn.

Carolina (3-2) built a 20-7 halftime lead behind Bridgewater’s touchdown passes of 57 yards to D.J. Moore and 3 yards to Mike Davis, drawing boos that could be heard even from a sparse, socially distanced crowd of 6,656 at 75,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bridgewater was 27 of 37 in the eighth 300-yard passing game of his career. Davis was a huge weapon, rushing for 89 yards and hauling in nine catches for another 60 yards.

The Falcons did plenty of damage on the ground, rushing for 166 yards with a 6.6-yard average. Todd Gurley led the way with 121 yards on 14 carries, including a 35-yard TD that gave Atlanta an early 7-0 lead.

But quarterback Matt Ryan, who didn’t have top receiver Julio Jones, was held to 21 of 37 for a season-low 226 yards.

Cardinals 30, Jets 10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kyler Murray ran for a touchdown and threw another to DeAndre Hopkins as Arizona snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory over New York, further putting coach Adam Gase’s future in jeopardy after an 0-5 start.

Murray had a 2-yard TD run and hit Hopkins on a 37-yard strike on a day the Cardinals (3-2) had 496 yards in total offense. Chase Edmonds scored on 29-yard run, Kenyan Drake tallied from a yard out and Zane Gonzalez kicked a 47-yard field goal. Arizona scored touchdowns on drives of 96, 89, 75 and 70 yards.

The 0-5 start is the third in Jets history. The other years were 1980 and `96. The ‘96 team went 1-15 and had the worst start in franchise history at 0-8.

Joe Flacco finished 27 of 37 for 380 yards with an interception that set up a Jets field goal while playing in place of the injured Sam Darnold.

