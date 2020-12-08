Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA announces new deal with Jordan Brand, Nike to replace Under Armour

UCLA helmets sit on the field.
(Christina House / For The Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Giving itself a cool factor and security that it never enjoyed with its previous apparel sponsor, UCLA’s athletic department on Tuesday announced a partnership with Jordan Brand and Nike to replace Under Armour.

The Bruins trumpeted the six-year partnership set to begin July 1 with a tweet showing the Jumpman logo on the middle of their practice field as well as the Pauley Pavilion scoreboard and a pair of football gloves. The school also released a video narrated by famous basketball alumni Russell Westbrook and Jordin Canada ending with a shot of athletic director Martin Jarmond wearing a Jumpman T-shirt.

“Elite is in our DNA,” Jarmond says in the video, “and it’s time to join the Nike and Jordan family.”

Jordan Brand is a hip offshoot of the Nike line and could help the school in recruiting and give its current athletes additional swagger. Jordan Brand will outfit the football and men’s and women’s basketball teams, making the Bruins the only Pac-12 Conference school to wear the brand. Nike will outfit the school’s other 22 varsity teams with uniforms, footwear, apparel and equipment.

Financial terms of the deal were not available, but it was expected that it would come nowhere near matching the record-breaking $280-million contract UCLA signed with Under Armour in 2016. UCLA has sued Under Armour for more than $200 million, alleging breach of contract after the apparel company this summer tried to back out of the 15-year deal. The apparel company was on shaky financial footing even before it agreed to the record deal with the Bruins and has attempted to shed its contracts with other colleges as well.

SportsUCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

