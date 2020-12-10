Colin Kaepernick and Ben & Jerry’s look to ‘Change The Whirled’

Colin Kaepernick is an athlete. Just like, say, Jeremy Lin and Hannah Teter.

He’s also an activist, like Bob Marley and John Lennon before him.

He can be a polarizing figure, kind of like Barack Obama or Bernie Sanders can be as well.

Kaepernick might not be known for his sense of humor, but now he also has something in common with funny folks like Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and the Monty Python comedy troupe.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback joins those celebrities, and many others, as the latest person to inspire a Ben & Jerry’s flavor.

The quarterback-turned-activist and the ice cream company announced “Colin Kaepernick’s Change The Whirled,” a caramel non-dairy (Kaepernick is vegan) frozen treat with fudge chips and swirls of graham crackers and chocolate cookies that will hit the shelves in 2021.

All of Kaepernick’s proceeds will go into his Know Your Rights Camps, which he and his partner, Nessa, started in 2015 to help educate and empower Black and Brown youth.

We're lid-flippin' excited to be partnering with @Kaepernick7 in support of his work to empower and liberate Black and Brown people through @yourrightscamp! Learn more about their vision and impact here: https://t.co/e95ll4bc2x pic.twitter.com/2Ef6GUg4ra — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) December 10, 2020

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice!



Today, we're excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021!



100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry's pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

The carton was designed by New Orleans artist Brandan “BMike” Odums and features an image of Kaepernick with a raised fist and the phrase “I know my rights.”

“We’re honored to be partnering with Colin Kaepernick in this movement to change the world,” Ben & Jerry’s said in a statement, “and we look forward to working together in the fight for justice and racial equity for a long time to come.”