Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Colin Kaepernick and Ben & Jerry’s look to ‘Change The Whirled’

Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.
Colin Kaepernick is donating all of his proceeds from his new Ben & Jerry’s frozen dessert to his Know Your Rights Camps.
(Todd Kirkland / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Share

Colin Kaepernick is an athlete. Just like, say, Jeremy Lin and Hannah Teter.

He’s also an activist, like Bob Marley and John Lennon before him.

He can be a polarizing figure, kind of like Barack Obama or Bernie Sanders can be as well.

Kaepernick might not be known for his sense of humor, but now he also has something in common with funny folks like Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and the Monty Python comedy troupe.

Advertisement

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback joins those celebrities, and many others, as the latest person to inspire a Ben & Jerry’s flavor.

Sports

Granderson: Who in the NFL will have the courage to say COVID’s spread has gone too far?

NFL officials huddle during the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Sports

Granderson: Who in the NFL will have the courage to say COVID’s spread has gone too far?

The NFL’s history of confronting crisis is a crisis unto itself. Is there reason to believe the league has the courage to make the hardest decisions about the coronavirus?

The quarterback-turned-activist and the ice cream company announced “Colin Kaepernick’s Change The Whirled,” a caramel non-dairy (Kaepernick is vegan) frozen treat with fudge chips and swirls of graham crackers and chocolate cookies that will hit the shelves in 2021.

All of Kaepernick’s proceeds will go into his Know Your Rights Camps, which he and his partner, Nessa, started in 2015 to help educate and empower Black and Brown youth.

Advertisement

The carton was designed by New Orleans artist Brandan “BMike” Odums and features an image of Kaepernick with a raised fist and the phrase “I know my rights.”

“We’re honored to be partnering with Colin Kaepernick in this movement to change the world,” Ben & Jerry’s said in a statement, “and we look forward to working together in the fight for justice and racial equity for a long time to come.”

Sports
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement