Kyrie Irving isn’t talking but still manages to burn media with ‘pawns’ statement

Kyrie Irving hasn’t said a word to reporters this preseason, but that doesn’t mean media have escaped the wrath of the Brooklyn Nets point guard.

Last week, Irving seemed to suggest in a statement that his silence might be part of his new normal.

“My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself,” Irving said. “Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently. So, this is the beginning of that change.”

The NBA fined Irving and the Nets $25,000 each Thursday for the six-time point guard’s refusal to participate in team media availability so far this preseason.

Irving responded Friday morning on his Instagram story.

“I pray we utilize the ‘fine money’ for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently,” he wrote. "... I am here for Peace, Love, and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here.”

Then Irving added this sick burn:

“I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more.”

Well, at least he capitalized “pawns.” That’s a sign of respect, right?