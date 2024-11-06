49ers’ Nick Bosa says wearing MAGA hat on TV was ‘well worth it,’ even if he’s fined

49ers star Nick Bosa points at his pro-Trump “Make American Great Again” hat while interrupting NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark’s interview with George Kittle, left, Brock Purdy and Isaac Guerendo on Oct. 27 in Santa Clara.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa doesn’t seem a bit worried about the potential fine he might receive from the NFL for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat on the field and pointing to the slogan of Donald Trump in front of national TV cameras.

Speaking to reporters Wedneday, the day after Trump defeated Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in the presidential election, Bosa said he hasn’t been fined for his actions during the Oct. 27 “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

“But if it comes, it comes,” Bosa said.

Following the 49ers’ 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Bosa crashed NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark’s postgame interview with San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and running back Isaac Guerendo.

As Stark was asking Purdy her first question, Bosa could be seen behind the group and walking into the frame while adjusting his MAGA hat. The 2022 defensive player of the year then stuck his head between Stark and Purdy and pointed to his hat several times before dashing off.

Later, during his postgame news conference, Bosa had switched to another hat and declined to answer a question about his stunt.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa speaks to reporters after a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Santa Clara. (Eakin Howard / Associated Press)

“I’m not gonna talk too much about it,” the four-time Pro Bowler said, “but I think it’s an important time.”

NFL rules state that “players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office,” on game days while “visible to the stadium and television audience,” including “during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field.”

According to the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Assn., a first-time offender of the personal message rule can be fined $11,255. NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy told The Times in an email there is “no update” on whether Bosa will be fined.

Bosa was asked Wednesday if he had known a fine was a possibility before deciding to take action.

“Yeah,” he answered. “Yeah, it was well worth it.”

Asked why he felt compelled to do it, Bosa replied: “I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change. Clearly the nation spoke and we got what we got.”

Bosa has long been public with his support of Trump. When the former Ohio State star was selected by the 49ers at No. 2 overall in the 2019 draft, Trump tweeted his congratulations.

“Always stay true to yourself,” Trump wrote. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”