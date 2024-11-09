Advertisement
NFL reportedly fines 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa for wearing MAGA hat

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa ducks into a postgame TV interview, pointing to the slogan on his baseball cap
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa points at his pro-Trump “Make American Great Again” hat while interrupting NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark’s interview with George Kittle, left, Brock Purdy and Isaac Guerendo on Oct. 27 in Santa Clara.
(Eakin Howard / Associated Press)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. —  San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa has been fined by the NFL for wearing a hat with a pro-Donald Trump message during a postgame television interview, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press on Saturday.

Bosa was fined $11,255 for violating the NFL uniform and equipment rules for wearing a hat that contained a personal message, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the fine wasn’t announced by the NFL.

Bosa crashed a television interview that included quarterback Brock Purdy during NBC’s postgame coverage of the Niners’ win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27. Bosa pointed to a message on his white hat that read “Make America Great Again” in support of Trump’s candidacy for president.

NFL rules state that “throughout the period on game-day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.”

Bosa, who agreed to a five-year, $170-million contract extension in September 2023, said earlier this week that he was aware that his actions could be subject to a fine.

“It was well worth it,” he said.

