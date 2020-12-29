Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams place receiver Cooper Kupp on reserve/COVID-19 list

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 27, 2020.
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp tries to get past Seattle’s Quandre Diggs.
(Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Share

The Rams, who will be without starting quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday in the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, also could be missing leading receiver Cooper Kupp.

The Rams announced Tuesday that Kupp had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rams players had the day off Tuesday and, under NFL protocols, the team cannot divulge whether a player tested positive or was placed on the list as a close contact.

According to a Rams official, if a player tests positive, he is required to be on the list for 10 days and must be asymptomatic for 24 hours before he can return. If they are a high-risk close contact, they must be on the list for five days. If they are medium risk close contact, they are monitored without a specified time regarding a return.

Advertisement

Rams

Rams’ running back by committee down to Malcolm Brown with playoff berth on the line

Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown is pictured on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-9. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Rams

Rams’ running back by committee down to Malcolm Brown with playoff berth on the line

With Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers nursing injuries, Malcolm Brown will be the Rams’ lone experienced running back in a must-win game against Arizona.

Tuesday’s move is another possible distraction and setback for a team that is aiming to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Goff suffered a broken right thumb in last Sunday’s 20-9 defeat by the Seattle Seahawks and had surgery Monday. Running back Darrell Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

John Wolford, who has never taken an NFL regular-season snap, will start in Goff’s place. Malcolm Brown will start at running back.

Advertisement

Kupp has a team-best 92 catches for 974 yards and three touchdowns. If he does not play against the Cardinals, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds and rookie Van Jefferson would start.

The Rams also announced that they signed quarterback Blake Bortles from the Denver Broncos practice squad.

Rams

Plaschke: Jared Goff is Jameis Winston West, and that’s bad for Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) reacts on the sideline late in the second half.

Rams

Plaschke: Jared Goff is Jameis Winston West, and that’s bad for Rams

Jared Goff’s performance against the Seattle Seahawks underlined how difficult it will be for the Rams to accomplish anything great with Goff at QB.

More Coverage

Jared Goff’s thumb injury cripples Rams’ playoff hopes along with loss to Seahawks
Rams defense picks up the slack, but it isn’t enough to stop Seahawks

If Kupp cannot play Sunday he would be the first Rams starter to miss a game because of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Offensive lineman Brian Allen tested positive during spring, and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said he tested positive during summer.

Several reserves and practice squad players have been placed on and subsequently come off the reserve/COVID-19 list, most recently offensive lineman Bobby Evans.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
Advertisement
Advertisement