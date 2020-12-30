The 20 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports columns of 2020
Here are some of the most-read Los Angeles Times Sports columns from 2020.
Kobe Bryant was our childhood hero, our adult icon. It seems impossible to believe he has died at age 41.
Naomi Osaka’s courage following the Jacob Blake shooting, likely lost on most while wildcat player strikes spread across team sports, shouldn’t be overlooked.
Los Angeles watched Kobe Bryant grow up. Los Angeles watched the Lakers legend stumble. And Los Angeles watched him get back up.
Granderson: Maya Moore left the WNBA to help free a man from prison. She might’ve saved his life
Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore, a four-time WNBA champion, left basketball to champion the innocence of Jonathan Irons and become an advocate for criminal justice reform.
A drought is over, the heavens have opened, and all over Los Angeles it’s raining blue. The Dodgers are World Series champions for the first time since 1988.
L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke talks about experiencing COVID-19. Yes, he says, it’s really as bad as you’ve heard.
Rob Pelinka has won the game of offseason roster management by helping the NBA title-defending Lakers become younger and grittier via free agency.
Granderson: Anthony Lynn is ‘pissed off and I don’t want to just put out a pretty statement’
The Chargers coach shares his thoughts on George Floyd’s death, his relationship and experience with law enforcement and Colin Kaepernick.
Former boxing champion Mia St. John attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings six times a week. She struggles with gatherings banned because of the coronavirus.
Paul Martinez loved his L.A. sports teams. His death due to complications related to coronavirus is a loss that extends beyond his family and friends.
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was a complicated man. He was flawed, he was strange, but more than anything he was unforgivingly real as he grew up in front of us.
Elliott: Mabel Fairbanks’ story deserves to be told. Two of her protégés are working to do so
Racism deprived Mabel Fairbanks the chance to become a figure skating champion in the 1930s. As a coach, she made sure her Black students got those opportunities.
The Lakers’ latest championship team features LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But the biggest star was the memory of Kobe Bryant.
In the wake of the George Floyd killing, athletes and leagues have led with bold words and actions, but will the power of their protest carry over to the games?
Elliott: The ‘Original Nine’ of women’s tennis made history — and a dollar each — 50 years ago
Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of the day the “Original Nine” women tennis players signed pro contracts for $1 each and started their own tournaments and tour.
By tying in low ratings to athletes making political statements in a question to President Trump, Brett Favre did nothing to help push equality.
Hernández: No longer an October failure, Clayton Kershaw is a win away from becoming a champion
For Clayton Kershaw, the look of devastation from previous postseasons was replaced by an occasional smile following the Dodgers’ Game 5 win over the Rays.
The decision by NASCAR to ban Confederate flags was significant, a major Southern institution doing what was once unimaginable and denouncing a symbol of racism, columnist Dylan Hernández writes.
Elliott: Olympian Mirai Nagasu finds hope in fight to keep parents’ restaurant from closing
Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu, who grew up in her parents’ restaurant in Arcadia, is determined not to let the coronavirus close the family business.
Joe Kelly released the months of pent-up rage the Dodgers and their fans have been feeling ever since MLB found the Houston Astros cheated in 2017.
