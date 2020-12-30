The 50 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports stories of 2020
Kobe Bryant’s path to greatness in the NBA seemed assured. But it would not be easy.
Flint produced basketball stars years before one of the worst water crises in modern U.S. history. Can the Flint Jaguars rise up and restore tradition?
As loved ones grapple with the death of 14-year-old basketball prodigy Semaj Miller, his community is figuring out how to keep youths out of trouble amid a pandemic.
After World War II, a loose affiliation of amateur and semiprofessional teams played nearly every weekend throughout Southern California and northern Mexico. Nowhere were those games bigger than in East L.A.
She’s one girl with family in two places. Playing five sports helped her cope — until the quarantine
Dalia Hurtado is a tough girl with a tender heart who participates in five sports. She stays active to keep her mind off the daily struggles of life.
Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe set new standards for young female athletes. Learn more about them and other inspiring fresh faces in our Women in Sports package.
Despite deaths, accidents and a mass shooting, the U.S. Olympic women’s water polo team has climbed back from adversity again and again.
Hayley Hodson was a ‘dream athlete’ and top student. But blows to the volleyball star’s head changed the course of her life. She’s suing Stanford.
The Raiders’ decision to move from Oakland to Las Vegas may have been ‘a kick in the teeth’ for some, but the team still has plenty of passionate fans.
Life inside the NBA’s closed environment in Orlando means constant surveillance and medical checks. And sometimes wine. Lots and lots of wine.
Looking at where Los Angeles-based sports team owners donated money to Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan causes ahead of the 2020 election.
Reflecting on the 100th anniversary of immensely popular Negro League baseball is particularly instructive during this time of racial reckoning.
There are 14 Roosevelt Rough Rider teams in America, including one in Los Angeles, and they all had to deal with playing, or not playing, during a pandemic.
A team-by-team look at the NFL team owners who collectively control football and the richest sports league in the world.
Joe Maddon spearheaded the opening of a community center in Hazleton, Pa., where kids of all backgrounds gather for sports and other programs.
Devin Mallory, a third-year dance major, became the first male member of the UCLA dance team this school year.
Astrophysicists, engineers, biologists and more play in what they proudly call the Nerd League.
Patrick Mahomes was a high school star in Whitehouse, Texas, a town nestled in Cowboys and Texans country that has transformed into Chiefs supporters.
Mina Kimes started her career as an enterprising business reporter. Here’s how she turned her love of football into a budding commentary empire.
Sparks head athletic trainer Courtney Watson is the center of the team’s WNBA bubble life. She’s just as impressive off the court by helping aspiring trainers.
Are universities getting good returns on their coaching investments? Here’s how much every NCAA college football coach is paid in the Power Five.
International athletes at UCLA and Loyola Marymount can’t enter the U.S. because of coronavirus restrictions. They’re looking for help from the legal system.
As much as Kobe Bryant was driven to win, he revealed in his 2018 book “Mamba Mentality” that his hatred of losing was just as intense as his desire to win.
So much could have gone wrong for the NBA’s restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the league was able to crown the Lakers champions and had no positive tests.
Kobe Bryant had a strong pre-draft workout for the Clippers in 1996. But coach Bill Fitch told Bryant they didn’t want to subject him to the organization’s woes.
Tyson Fury keeps his demons at bay while readying for a rematch with fellow unbeaten boxer Deontay Wilder, who battled him to a draw in their first bout.
After family squabbles and upheaval in the Lakers organization, Jeanie Buss finally gets to hold the trophy as an NBA championship owner.
The NBA is ready to resume its season Thursday and a big unknown are the long-term health concerns if players get infected with COVID-19.
The Lakers and many other NBA players used their time in Orlando, Fla., for activism to fight social injustice and seek ways to continue advocacy.
From launching a charity to raise suicide awareness to the name of their first child, Mike and Jessica Trout honor the memory of Jessica’s brother, Aaron Cox.
Who is Perry Minasian? The new Angels general manger has a diverse baseball background that began when he was a child hanging out in the Rangers clubhouse.
With one heartfelt speech, Mookie Betts established himself as a Dodgers leader by emphasizing the focus needed to win a World Series must begin in the spring.
Eight million log on daily. Its top players make millions. Will this finally be esports’ moment?
As the coronavirus shuts down sports and keeps fans indoors, a huge opportunity opens for the proliferation of esports.
Nichol Whiteman has engaged in conversations on race with people around her for the first time, becoming more than the successful CEO of the Dodgers Foundation.
Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts grew up and still lives in Tennessee, yet his immediate goal is to win a World Series for his new big-city team.
Dodgers first base coach George Lombard’s story about his mother and her efforts to combat racial inequality decades ago continues to resonate today.
Andrew Friedman played a huge role in building the Rays and the Dodgers. Once he joked about them meeting in the World Series. Now it’s happening.
The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series to win their first championship since 1988.
SoFi Stadium, the NFL’s crown jewel, was the the culmination of Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s vision and the NFL’s desire to return to the L.A. market.
Players around the MLB on Wednesday will be wearing No. 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente Day. Here’s what you need to know about the Hall of Famer.
Eric Stevens knew early on his wife was tough. Now as the former Rams player battles ALS, Amanda Stevens fights for access to experimental treatments.
When Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, Ducks goalie John Gibson wanted to honor the Lakers legend with his mask. He knew just who to contact.
Text messages recently released by the National Transportation Safety Board reconstruct helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.
Angela Madsen had overcome much in life, so she and her friends thought she could row solo from Los Angeles to Hawaii.
Column One: Imagine inventing a sport and then being shunned by it. That’s the Haudenosaunee story
Native Americans invented lacrosse but struggle for recognition from international organizers of the sport now played worldwide.
As the centerpiece of a department facing a growing deficit, UCLA football has gorged itself on food spending that has no rival nationwide.
Rams rookie safety Jordan Fuller has performed well as a starter, but his mom, Cindy Mizelle, sings with some of music’s biggest acts, including Bruce Springsteen.
It looks like sand from a tropical beach, but the material gleaming from the bunkers at Augusta National actually comes from the mountains of North Carolina.
Those who watched Kobe Bryant coach his daughter’s youth basketball team the day before he died saw a man at peace and enjoying what he loved to do.
Looking back at 20 of the most-read Los Angeles Times Sports columns of 2020.