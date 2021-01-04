Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Pac-12 basketball: Oscar da Silva’s 31 points, 10 boards lead Stanford past Oregon State

Stanford's Oscar da Silva blocks a shot by Oregon State's Dearon Tucker.
Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, right, blocks a shot by Oregon State’s Dearon Tucker, center, during the second half in Corvallis, Ore., on Monday.
(Amanda Loman / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
CORVALLIS, Ore. — 

Oscar da Silva had 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Jaiden Delaire added 19 points and nine boards and Stanford beat Oregon State 81-71 on Monday in a rescheduled contest.

Da Silva’s three-point play capped a 12-2 run to open the second half for a 10-point lead. Oregon State twice led by two points midway through the half, but da Silva and Delaire combined to score every point during a 10-0 run for a 77-64 lead with 2:11 remaining.

Da Silva was 11 of 16 from the field, getting his eighth career double-double. Delaire was 7 of 9 at the free-throw line to help Stanford make 73% of its 30 attempts.

Freshman reserve Michael O’Connell set season highs with 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Stanford (6-3, 2-1 Pac-12). O’Connell, who did not turn it over, entered after starting guard Bryce Wills left the game early with an injury.

Jarod Lucas led Oregon State (5-4, 1-2) with 22 points and five 3-pointers. Gianni Hunt added a career-high 17 points and four makes from distance. Ethan Thompson was 3-of-12 shooting from the field for 10 points.

Stanford, coming off a 73-56 loss at No. 21 Oregon, is scheduled to play Washington on Thursday and Washington State on Saturday. Oregon State plays at Utah on Wednesday night.

Associated Press

