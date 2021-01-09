Tom Brady lifts Buccaneers to win over Washington in NFC wild-card playoff game

New team, same swashbuckling playoff success for Tom Brady.

Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past Washington 31-23 in their NFC wild-card game Saturday night for their first playoff victory since 2002.

In his 42nd postseason start and first not in a New England Patriots uniform, Brady made the most of a lack of pressure to carve up the NFL’s second-ranked defense on 22-for-40 passing.

He had to outduel Washington’s Taylor Heinicke, who had a breakout performance in just his second pro start and first in the playoffs in place of injured starter Alex Smith. Heinicke — signed in early December to the practice squad — ran for 46 yards and a touchdown and threw for 306 yards and a score.

But that wasn’t enough to overcome Brady’s brilliance.

While Bill Belichick and the Patriots watch from home with their playoff streak snapped at 11 following a 7-9 season, Brady has the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl — in his new home stadium.

The Buccaneers await the result of Chicago at New Orleans on Sunday to see whether they will be visiting Drew Brees and the Saints or host the Rams next weekend. They would need a Bears upset to play at home in the divisional round.

There’s not much slowing Brady, who at 43 years 159 days passed George Blanda as the oldest player to throw a touchdown pass in a playoff game. A 36-yard scoring connection with Antonio Brown was Brady’s longest in the playoffs since 2011.

Brady was methodical in the first half with 12 completions for 209 yards and wasn’t sacked until the final minute of the second quarter.

Heinicke made things interesting in the third, most notably scrambling for an eight-yard touchdown by diving at the pylon in the corner of the end zone. The play even got the attention of reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, who tweeted, “Bro what!?!?!”

The series after Heinicke banged up his left shoulder, Brady engineered a 69-yard scoring drive capped by a three-yard Leonard Fournette touchdown run. That made it 28-16, which was enough to withstand Heinicke’s attempt to be the unlikely hero.