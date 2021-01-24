Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Tom Brady and Buccaneers defeat Packers to advance to Super Bowl

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady passes in front of Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith.
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady passes in front of Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith during the Buccaneers’ 31-26 win in the NFC championship game on Sunday.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
GREEN BAY, Wis. — 

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ road magic have them heading home to the Super Bowl, the first team to play in one on their home field.

Brady owns six Super Bowl rings with New England and now heads to his 10th NFL championship game with his new team. With help from a stifling pass rush led by Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul combining for five sacks, and a curious late call by the Packers, Brady and the Bucs beat top-seeded Green Bay 31-26 for the NFC title Sunday.

The Bucs (14-5) earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2002 championship season.

Sports

Lizard eyes, grit and avocado ice cream: QBs analyze Tom Brady’s greatness

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass.

Sports

Lizard eyes, grit and avocado ice cream: QBs analyze Tom Brady’s greatness

Trent Dilfer, Steve Young, Rich Gannon and Matt Hasselbeck break down what makes Tom Brady arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

More Coverage

Rams vs. Buccaneers matchups: Will defense keep Tom Brady in check?
Rams coordinator Kevin O’Connell gained knowledge as Tom Brady’s teammate
Advertisement

They were helped by a strange decision by Packers coach Matt LaFleur with just over two minutes remaining and down by five points. On fourth-and-goal, he elected to kick a field goal. Tampa Bay then ran out the clock on the Packers (14-4).

The Bucs (14-5) will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.

Sports
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement