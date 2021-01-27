Eli Manning: Tom Brady still bothered by Super Bowl losses to the Giants

If Tom Brady is the GOAT, Eli Manning is the GOAT slayer.

Headed to his first Super Bowl as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady is 6-3 in his previous appearances in the big game, all with the New England Patriots.

Two of the losses were to Manning and the New York Giants. Seems like something Manning would want to bring up every opportunity he gets. But the now-retired quarterback told the New York Post that’s not the case.

Apparently Brady is the one who won’t shut up about it.

“I’ve been around Tom numerous times, and I’ve never brought up a Super Bowl or our games versus them,” Manning said. “He actually brings it up. It still bothers him a little bit, especially the ’07 one when they had the chance to go down as the greatest team of all time.”

Case in point: When Manning announced his retirement after 16 seasons last year, Brady couldn’t help but mention that Manning’s 2-0 record in Super Bowls came at his expense.

“Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli!” Brady tweeted. “Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls.”

It makes sense that Brady would have trouble letting go of the Super Bowl losses following the 2007 and 2011 seasons. Both times the Patriots had the lead late in the fourth quarter — and both times Manning led the Giants on spectacular game-winning drives. Manning was named Super Bowl MVP both times.

But it also makes sense that Manning doesn’t feel right giving Brady a hard time about those games.

“I don’t have any bragging rights with Tom,” Manning said. “This is his 10th Super Bowl, and I’m so impressed with his whole career.’’