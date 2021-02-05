Andy Reid’s son, Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, involved in vehicle crash

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night, according to a statement released by the team.

The Kansas City Police Dept. did not immediately respond to The Los Angeles Times’ request for a comment.

An incident report obtained by ESPN states that a car ran out of gas on an interstate in Kansas City, Mo., when occupants of a second vehicle parked on an off-ramp to help. Kansas City television station KSHB reported that a third car, which was driven by Reid, 35, struck both cars, one of which had a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old in them. The 5-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

A search warrant obtained by the station stated that officers smelled a “moderate odor of alcoholic beverages,” from Reid. The coach told the officers, according to the warrant, that he had two to three drinks and took prescription Adderall, the station reported.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid,” the Chiefs said in a statement Friday. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

The Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday in the Super Bowl.