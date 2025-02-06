SoCal’s Trent McDuffie, JuJu Smith-Schuster back in Super Bowl spotlight with Chiefs

When Trent McDuffie positioned himself near the line of scrimmage on a season-defining fourth-and-five, Jason Negro had an idea of what his former star could do. It’s what the Bellflower St. John Bosco alumnus has done for years.

Make the play.

McDuffie’s red No. 22 jersey flashed in the backfield on a perfectly timed, fourth-down blitz in the AFC championship game to send the Kansas City Chiefs to their third consecutive Super Bowl. Any nerves Negro felt from watching one of his former players faded instantly, replaced only by euphoria.

“To see him reach that level of success and have that kind of performance,” said Negro, McDuffie’s high school coach. “I’m kind of at a loss for words.”

Advertisement

McDuffie and Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster are two players with Southern California ties poised for key roles in Super Bowl LIX as Kansas City faces the Philadelphia Eagles in the title game for the second time in the last three years.

Sports Super Bowl LIX matchups, analysis and prediction Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2025 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith-Schuster and McDuffie both played critical roles in the Chiefs’ 2022 Super Bowl win over the Eagles as McDuffie, then a rookie, had five tackles and a forced fumble. Smith-Schuster, who starred at USC after his Long Beach Poly career, had a team-high seven catches for 53 yards.

Smith-Schuster then signed a three-year contract with the New England Patriots, but lasted just one season with the franchise that was resetting after Bill Belichick’s departure. Kansas City offered a comfortable homecoming this season.

Advertisement

“When I left this team, they had a great culture,” Smith-Schuster said, “and then coming back two years later, it’s the same.”

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster in the second round out of USC, he was just 20 years old. From being the youngest player in the league to now a 28-year-old veteran, Smith-Schuster is in awe about how quickly time has passed.

Smith-Schuster had just 18 catches for 231 yards during the regular season, his quietest statistical season since 2021 when he played in only five games because of a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

JuJu Smith-Schuster, who played high school football at Long Beach Poly in Southern California, is happy to be back with the Kansas City Chiefs. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

The Chiefs have used a breakout season from receiver Xavier Worthy to buoy the passing offense. The rookie had 639 yards receiving and 59 catches during the regular season. The Chiefs also added 12-year veteran DeAndre Hopkins in October, and the five-time Pro Bowl player was the team’s third-leading pass catcher, behind tight end Travis Kelce and Worthy.

Instead of fretting about a diminished role in a receivers group that is reaching full health with the recent return of Hollywood Brown from a shoulder injury, Smith-Schuster instead lauds the varied skillsets and backgrounds of his teammates.

Former Long Beach Poly coach Raul Lara wouldn’t be surprised to hear Smith-Schuster’s humble approach. Lara still remembers how Smith-Schuster responded to a one-half game suspension for failing to communicate with coaches about an absence from practice. He voluntarily coached a younger teammate to prepare for a playoff game.

“People always ask me who was probably the best football player you ever coached at Long Beach Poly,” said Lara, who is now the head coach at Santa Ana Mater Dei. “I tell them that I cannot pick one because each kid is a little different, but one thing I’ll tell you is one kid that I really, really enjoyed the most that I coached was Juju Smith.”

With Smith-Schuster hoping to win his second Super Bowl, McDuffie can do one better. The cornerback has advanced to three Super Bowls in three seasons as a professional.

Advertisement

Sports Nick Sirianni’s experiences at Mount Union helped him climb mountaintop with Eagles Nick Sirianni’s first lessons on how to lead a team came from his experiences at college with Mount Union coach Larry Kehres, a mentor for the Eagles coach.

“I don’t think words can really capture what it feels like,” McDuffie said of the Super Bowl streak, “but just humbling and grateful.”

With back-to-back All-Pro seasons, McDuffie has asserted himself as one of the NFL’s top corners. He was Pro Football Focus’ second-best rated cornerback this season among players with more than two game appearances. He’s especially effective in blitz packages, tying the league record for most sacks by a cornerback in their first two seasons with four.

McDuffie had 59 tackles, four quarterback hits and two interceptions — first of his career — during the regular season playing almost exclusively out wide after he earned first-team All-Pro honors last season playing nickel.

The St. John Bosco alumnus who transferred from Servite before his senior season was “pro-ready” when he arrived in Kansas City, Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said. At 24 years old, McDuffie is the first player through every drill at practice because his coach knows the corner will provide the perfect example.

“I call him the blueprint,” Merritt said. “I tell all the guys, ‘Hey, if you want to learn how to play a technique, watch Trent.’”

When the Chiefs traded up in the 2017 draft to snag McDuffie with the 21st pick, Merritt knew how smooth of an athlete he was getting. Then he quickly saw how cerebral the young player was. McDuffie not only learned the Chiefs’ complicated defense but also could recite it back to coaches.

Advertisement

It was like McDuffie was “22 going on 37,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagunolo would joke with McDuffie’s mother.

The star cornerback is mature beyond his years because he had to grow up quickly, he said, after his older brother Tyler died in 2015. The second-oldest of the five McDuffie children, Tyler died after a respiratory illness led to heart failure. Feb. 10, one day after the Super Bowl, will be 10 years since Tyler’s passing.

“I had to learn that life wasn’t what I believed it would be,” McDuffie said. “The biggest blessing is just it brought the family really close. Our bond and how special we are showed me just what true love was like.”

The No. 22 that flashes across the field when McDuffie gets a sack or breaks up a pass is in Tyler’s honor. He wore the same number.