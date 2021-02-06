Leon Spinks, who beat Muhammad Ali for heavyweight boxing title, dies at 67

Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks Jr. has died after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67.

Spinks died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side.

Spinks won a gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. He rose in prominence when he beat Muhammed Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.

Spinks had only seven professional fights under his belt when he got into the ring as a big underdog to Ali.

The St. Louis native also was outweighed by Ali by more than 25 pounds.