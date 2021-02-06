Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: How the Super Bowl LV teams match up

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 3. (Kevin Sabitus / Associated Press)

Donovan Smith, left tackle — He protects Tom Brady’s blind side. If Brady has time, he wins. Defensively, you don’t have to hit home runs with sacks. If you make Brady see and feel pressure, the football doesn’t come out the same way.

Shaq Barrett, outside linebacker — Barrett is the kind of defensive talent who can take over a game, and he needs to get to Patrick Mahomes. Barrett had eight sacks this season, and is the type of player who can force critical turnovers.

Leonard Fournette, running back — Fournette was on thin ice earlier this season, but he has come through in the playoffs, and he’s solid in pass protection, which is key when you have a 43-year-old quarterback.

