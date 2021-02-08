Sparks re-sign restricted free agent Brittney Sykes

The Sparks have re-signed restricted free agent Brittney Sykes, the team announced Monday, bringing a staunch perimeter defender back.

Sykes was voted to the WNBA’s All-Defensive second team in 2020 after averaging a career-high 1.5 steals per game, which ranked 15th in the league. Her 24.4 minutes per game ranked 53rd among all players. She averaged 10.1 points and 2.6 rebounds after working into the starting lineup for the last 15 games of the season.

“Brittney brings tremendous energy to the game of basketball and to our organization,” Sparks coach Derek Fisher said in a statement. “She’s shown an ability throughout her career to be a two-way perimeter player that puts her stamp on the game in several ways.”

Sykes was drafted seventh overall in 2017 out of Syracuse and made the All-Rookie team with the Atlanta Dream. She came to the Sparks in a trade before last season. Immediately after the Sparks were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, Sykes went overseas, where she’s playing for OGM Ormanspor in Turkey’s top league and is averaging 15.1 points and 1.1 steals per game in league play.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with the LA Sparks,” Sykes said in a statement. “Thank you to the ownership group, coaching staff and my teammates for the love and support given. I’m really excited to be back with the Sparks family and compete.”