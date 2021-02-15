What time does Serena Williams’ Australian Open quarterfinals match start?

Serena Williams’ quest for her record-tying 24th Grand Slam title continues tonight at midnight Pacific Time (3 a.m. EST), when she faces second-seeded Simona Halep in an Australian Open women’s quarterfinal.

Williams, the tournament’s 10th seed, advanced to the quarters with a grueling 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday. A victory over Halep would position Williams for a semifinal showdown against Naomi Osaka on Wednesday at 4 PST. Osaka defeated Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-2 in an earlier quarterfinal meeting.

Williams is seeking her eighth Australian Open title. She has been stuck on 23 Grand Slam event titles, one short of Margaret Court’s record, since winning the 2017 Australian Open.

The match can be watched on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. It can be streamed on the ESPN+ and ESPN apps.