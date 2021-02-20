Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sam Burns hangs on to the lead on windy day at Genesis Invitational

Leader Sam Burns hits out of a greenside bunker to set up a birdie putt on No. 10 on Feb. 20, 2021 in Pacific Palisades.
Sam Burns hits out of a bunker to set up a birdie putt on the 10th green at the Genesis Invitational. He was at 10 under overall through 13 holes when played was called because of darkness and leads by two.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
While everyone held on to their hats on a gusty Saturday at Riviera, Sam Burns held on to his lead.

Through 13 holes, Burns had a two-stroke edge on the field at 10 under par in the uncompleted third round of the Genesis Invitational when play was called for darkness at 5:43 p.m.

The tournament was suspended for nearly four hours earlier in the day when wind whipped across the course, swaying trees and causing unstruck golf balls to roll across the greens.

“I was on the chipping green hitting chips and balls were coming off the green,” said Burns, 24, who is seeking his first PGA Tour victory and began the day with a five-shot lead at 12 under. “I was like, if it continues to be like this, eventually there’s going to be a halt of play. So I don’t know, just trying to kind of go with the flow.”

Tournament director Steve Rintoul said event organizers were anticipating winds of 10 to 15 mph but adjusted their thinking when the gusts reached 35 mph.

“We had a piece of communications equipment fall down very close to some players on the 14th tee,” Rintoul said, “which really makes us as a committee step back and say maybe we need to go ahead and suspend now because it gets really more dangerous out there, and that was ultimately the decision.”

Twenty-three players had not finished the third round when play was suspended.

The third round will restart at 6:50 a.m. Sunday, with the final round to follow with approximate Round 4 tee times from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, who has one hole to go in the third round, is alone in second at eight under. Tied at seven under are Dustin Johnson, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark.

Jordan Spieth birdied three of his first six holes to get to nine under, then collapsed with bogeys on five of the next nine holes. He has three holes remaining in the third round and is six shots behind Burns.

Sports
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

