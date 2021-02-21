Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Max Homa claims hometown win after Genesis Invitational playoff showdown

Max Homa reacts with his caddy after beating Tony Finau on the second playoff hole to win the Genesis Invitational.
Max Homa reacts with his caddy after beating Tony Finau on the second playoff hole to win the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Sunday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Share

Max Homa came on strong down the stretch Sunday and won the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club by edging Tony Finau on the second hole of a playoff.

Homa, who attended Valencia High in Santa Clarita and the University of California, shot a five-under-par 66 to get into the playoff, and won with a par on the second playoff hole — the par-3 14th — whereas Finau missed a 12-foot par putt.

It marked the second PGA Tour victory for Homa, who also won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019.

Sports

No lie, he’s played by the rules on the PGA Tour for 40 years

PGA Tour rules consultant Mark Russell, right, chats with rules official John Mutch at the Genesis Invitational.

Sports

No lie, he’s played by the rules on the PGA Tour for 40 years

For more than four decades, Mark Russell has been the go-to guy on the PGA Tour for interpreting the rules.
Advertisement

Finau, who also was seeking his second tour title, has come tantalizingly close on multiple occasions since winning the Puerto Rico Open in 2016. He has had 20 top-five finishes since that victory, and finished in the top 10 more than 30 times.

Sam Burns had led the tournament since Thursday, but hit turbulence and lost the lead on the back nine Sunday with bogeys on holes 12, 14, and 15. He finished third at 11 under.

Sports
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement