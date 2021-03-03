Candace Parker teaches Shaq about modern basketball (or at least she tries)

Shaquille O’Neal won his last NBA championship in 2006. Candace Parker led the Sparks to the WNBA title 10 years later.

Shaq retired from playing in 2011. Parker is set to start her 14th season, and first with the Chicago Sky, later this year.

That might explain why Parker owned her TNT co-host Tuesday night during a discussion of the pick-and-roll in today’s game.

O’Neal, Parker and fellow co-hosts Dwyane Wade and Adam Lefkoe got started on the topic while talking about the Denver Nuggets and their star Nikola Jokic. While discussing the intricacies of defending the pick-and-roll with Wade, Parker stated, “The NBA switches now, right?”

Shaq blurted, “Why?”

Parker shrugged and answered, “Because everybody can shoot threes.”

Candace Parker making Shaq look real dumb while talking about modern pick-n-roll basketball pic.twitter.com/TQYwVVrVmx — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 3, 2021

Part 2 of Candace Parker putting Shaq in a bodybag. This time with math. https://t.co/2EZ3gvqjNg pic.twitter.com/emmI4GFP9I — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 3, 2021

O’Neal asked, “Whatever happened to man up?”

Parker replied, “Because you’re going to be manning up trying to recover back to your man and they’re going to hit a three just like Jokic did.”

O’Neal countered with, “Well, whatever happened to pre-rotating?”

Parker stated, “Then they moved the ball around.”

And on and on it went, with Shaq trying to drop his old-school knowledge into a conversation about modern-day basketball. It led to some awkward silences and facial expressions like these:

the faces during this exchange speaking louder than any words https://t.co/3cYAHSzPsZ pic.twitter.com/9vc5xhhT9N — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) March 3, 2021

The consensus on social media was that Parker got the W over a basketball legend who appears stuck in a different era.

*panel discusses modern pick and rolls



Candace Parker to Shaq: pic.twitter.com/8euVLbGwo9 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 3, 2021

Candace Parker is not here for the play-play. She’s here to explain basketball and she’s kicking ass doing it. Shaq better step his game up. pic.twitter.com/JkVzojiWY0 — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) March 3, 2021

Candace Parker teaching Shaq about the basic tenets of a pick and roll is an energy I need bottled and sold, please.



pic.twitter.com/eO06oSWBX7 — priyadesai (@priyadesai) March 3, 2021

What Candace Parker really wanted to say to Shaq pic.twitter.com/dJhzUmHUZv — JT Enias (@WhattUpJT) March 3, 2021

Candace Parker having to explain to Shaq that guys can shoot and pass is great and terrible all in one — AFunkyDiabetic (@FunkyDiabetic1) March 3, 2021

Candace Parker gets all of Shaq’s endorsement deals now. https://t.co/BkWLI7EfIe — Gal Pal Sports (@GalPalSports) March 3, 2021