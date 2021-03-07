NBA All-Star game 2021: Best photos from Sunday in Atlanta

The best photos from the 2021 NBA All-Star game in Atlanta on Sunday, when Team LeBron swept all four quarters on the way to a 170-150 victory over Team Durant.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected the most valuable player of the game after scoring 35 points by making all 16 of his shots from the field.
With the All-Star game format featuring captains picking teams instead of the traditional West vs. East format, teammates will sometimes battle each other.
During halftime of the All-Star game, Portland guard Anfernee Simons defeated Knicks rookie center Obi Toppin and Magic rookie guard Cassius Stanley in the slam dunk contest.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry picked up his second title in the three-point shooting contest with a stellar final round Sunday before the All-Star game.
Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis avenged his loss in last year’s skills competition by claiming the win Sunday in the final round against Orlando center Nikola Vucevic.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.