NBA All-Star game 2021: Best photos from Sunday in Atlanta

The best photos from the 2021 NBA All-Star game in Atlanta on Sunday, when Team LeBron swept all four quarters on the way to a 170-150 victory over Team Durant.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected the most valuable player of the game after scoring 35 points by making all 16 of his shots from the field.

Lakers forward LeBron James reacts to a play. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

With the All-Star game format featuring captains picking teams instead of the traditional West vs. East format, teammates will sometimes battle each other.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell of Team Durant blocks a shot by Utah teammate Rudy Gobert of Team LeBron. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Nets guard Kyrie Irving hangs on the rim after dunking during the game. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, is congratulated by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic after making a three-pointer. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Knicks forward Julius Randle gets a hug from son Kyden during a break in All-Star game play. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

During halftime of the All-Star game, Portland guard Anfernee Simons defeated Knicks rookie center Obi Toppin and Magic rookie guard Cassius Stanley in the slam dunk contest.

Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons dons a Tracy McGrady jersey as he competes in the slam dunk contest. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Warriors guard Stephen Curry picked up his second title in the three-point shooting contest with a stellar final round Sunday before the All-Star game.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates during the three-point contest. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis avenged his loss in last year’s skills competition by claiming the win Sunday in the final round against Orlando center Nikola Vucevic.