Duke’s basketball season ends after positive coronavirus test

Duke has ended its basketball season after a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing, stopping the Blue Devils’ streak of consecutive NCAA tournament appearances at 24.

Athletic director Kevin White said someone within the program tested positive Wednesday following the team’s win over Louisville in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. He said the men’s basketball players and coaching staff had not had a positive test the rest of the season.

White said the Duke players are being quarantined.

“Since last March when the pandemic started, we have listened to our medical experts and always put safety at the forefront of any determinations regarding competition,“ White said. “As a result, this will end our 2020-21 season. We wish every team still playing college basketball good health and the very best during the next few weeks.”

Duke was 13-11 overall and 9-9 in conference and likely would have needed to win the ACC tournament to extend its March Madness streak.

The Blue Devils were scheduled to play Florida State in the ACC quarterfinals Thursday night. The Seminoles now advance to the semifinals to play the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

“We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team.

“I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger.”