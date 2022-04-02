Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career ends with Final Four loss to North Carolina
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s remarkable career came to thrilling and sudden close Saturday night after Caleb Love made a key three-pointer and three late free throws to lift archrival North Carolina to a thrill-a-minute 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils.
This was the 258th, most consequential and, maybe, just maybe, the very best meeting between these teams, whose arenas are separated by a scant 11 miles down in Tobacco Road.
The Tar Heels (29-9), of all teams, pinned the 368th and final loss on the 75-year-old Coach K, exactly four weeks after they ruined the going-away party in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
David McCormack scored 25 points, Ochai Agbaji added 21, and Kansas beat Villanova 81-65 in a national semifinal to move on to Monday’s title game.
That loss hurt. This one stopped the coach’s last-gasp, storybook run one win away from a title game and a chance at his sixth championship. When it was over, after playing through the nip-and-tuck stretch run without a timeout, Krzyzewski walked calmly to half court and shook the hand of Carolina’s rookie coach, Hubert Davis.
On Monday, Carolina will play Kansas for the national title. The Jayhawks beat Villanova 81-65 earlier in the undercard.
