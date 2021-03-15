Oddsmakers think this team will win the NCAA tournament
When the NCAA men’s basketball tournament brackets were announced Sunday, it was no surprise that undefeated Gonzaga was the top overall seed.
Likewise, it’s no surprise that the oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have the Zags listed as the favorites to win March Madness, at 2-1 odds.
Gonzaga, the top seed in the West Region, is followed by the tournament’s other three top seeds — Baylor (South, 11-2 odds), Michigan (East, 6-1) and Illinois (Midwest, 13-2).
Next in line are the regions’ No. 2 seeds — Houston (Midwest, 14-1), Iowa (West, 18-1), Alabama (East, 22-1) and Ohio State (South, 25-1).
The top 10 strategies and tips to embrace when betting on games to come out ahead on lines and odds for the 2021 NCAA tournament.
After that the oddsmakers break with the bracket-makers, giving 33-1 odds to West Virginia (No. 3 seed in the Midwest), Texas (No. 3, East), 2019 champion Virginia (No. 4, West), Florida State (No. 4, East) and Connecticut (No. 7, East).
Further down the list, USC received 100-1 odds to win it all. They will play the First Four winner of Wichita State (750-1) and Drake (1,000-1) in the first round.
UCLA (150-1) plays Michigan State (100-1) as part of the First Four round on Thursday night.
The four teams with the lowest odds to emerge as the NCAA champion also are taking part in the First Four. Appalachian State, Mount St. Mary’s, Norfolk State and Texas Southern are listed at 5,000-1.
