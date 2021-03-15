Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Oddsmakers think this team will win the NCAA tournament

Fans watch college basketball in the sports betting facility at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, N.J.
Fans watch college basketball in the sports betting facility at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on March 8, 2019.
(Wayne Parry / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
When the NCAA men’s basketball tournament brackets were announced Sunday, it was no surprise that undefeated Gonzaga was the top overall seed.

Likewise, it’s no surprise that the oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have the Zags listed as the favorites to win March Madness, at 2-1 odds.

Gonzaga, the top seed in the West Region, is followed by the tournament’s other three top seeds — Baylor (South, 11-2 odds), Michigan (East, 6-1) and Illinois (Midwest, 13-2).

Next in line are the regions’ No. 2 seeds — Houston (Midwest, 14-1), Iowa (West, 18-1), Alabama (East, 22-1) and Ohio State (South, 25-1).

Sports

After that the oddsmakers break with the bracket-makers, giving 33-1 odds to West Virginia (No. 3 seed in the Midwest), Texas (No. 3, East), 2019 champion Virginia (No. 4, West), Florida State (No. 4, East) and Connecticut (No. 7, East).

Further down the list, USC received 100-1 odds to win it all. They will play the First Four winner of Wichita State (750-1) and Drake (1,000-1) in the first round.

UCLA (150-1) plays Michigan State (100-1) as part of the First Four round on Thursday night.

The four teams with the lowest odds to emerge as the NCAA champion also are taking part in the First Four. Appalachian State, Mount St. Mary’s, Norfolk State and Texas Southern are listed at 5,000-1.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

