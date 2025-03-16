Advertisement
NCAA men’s tournament bracket: Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida are No. 1 seeds

Duke center Khaman Maluach and head coach Jon Scheyer celebrate with the trophy.
Duke center Khaman Maluach, left, and coach Jon Scheyer celebrate after defeating Louisville for the ACC title on Saturday night. Duke will play in the first round Friday.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchSenior Editor, Sports 
The 68-team bracket for the 2025 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is set, but matchup starting times will not be announced until later Sunday.

The First Four begins Tuesday and first-round games begin on Thursday. The women’s NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed on ESPN starting at 5 p.m. PDT.

Here’s a look at the NCAA Division I men’s tournament First Four and first-round matchups.

Men's NCAA bracket.
(NCAA)

FIRST FOUR

Alabama State (19-15) vs. Saint Francis (16-17), Tuesday
San Diego State (21-9) vs. North Carolina (22-13), Tuesday
American (22-12) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (22-12), Wednesday
Texas (19-15) vs. Xavier (21-11), Wednesday

SOUTH REGION

First round

No.1 Auburn (28-5) vs. No. 16 vs. Alabama State (19-15) / Saint Francis (16-17), Thursday
No. 8 Louisville (27-7) vs. No. 9 Creighton (24-10), Thursday
No. 5 Michigan (25-9) vs. UC San Diego (30-4), Thursday
No. 4 Texas A&M (22-10) vs. No. 13 Yale (22-7), Thursday
No. 6 Mississippi (22-11) vs. No. 11 San Diego State (21-9) / North Carolina (22-13), Friday
No. 3 Iowa State (24-9) vs. No. 14 Lipscomb (25-9), Friday
No. 7 Marquette (23-10) vs. New Mexico (26-7), Friday
No. 2 Michigan State (24-10) vs. No. 15 Bryant (23-11), Friday

EAST REGION

First round

No. 1 Duke (31-3) vs. No. 16 American (22-12) / Mount St. Mary’s (22-12), Friday
No. 8 Mississippi State (21-12) vs. No. 9 Baylor (19-14), Friday
No. 5 Oregon (24-9) vs. No. 12 Liberty (28-6), Friday
No. 4 Arizona (22-12) vs. No. 13 Akron (28-6), Friday
No. 6 Brigham Young (24-9) vs. No. 11 Virginia Commonwealth (28-6), Thursday
No. 3 Wisconsin (26-9) vs. No. 14 Montana (25-9), Thursday
No. 7 Saint Mary’s (28-5) vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt (20-12), Friday
No. 2 Alabama (25-8) vs. No. 15 Robert Morris (26-8), Friday

UCLA coach Mick Cronin points while talking with guard Dylan Andrews courtside during a game against Washington

UCLA Sports

UCLA’s guards must lead the way in NCAA tournament opener against Utah State

The No. 7 seed UCLA Bruins open NCAA tournament play far from home against No. 10 seed Utah State Aggies Thursday in Lexington, Ky.

MIDWEST REGION

First round

No. 1 Houston (30-4) vs. No. 16 SIU Edwardsville (22-11), Thursday
No. 8 Gonzaga (25-8) vs. 9. No. 9 Georgia (20-12), Thursday
No. 5 Clemson (27-6) vs. No. 12 McNeese (27-6), Thursday
No. 4 Purdue (22-1) vs. No. 13 High Point (29-5), Thursday
No. 6 Illinois (21-12) vs. No. 11 Texas (19-15) / Xavier (21-11), Friday
No. 3 Kentucky (22-11) vs. No. 14 Troy (23-10), Friday
No. 7 UCLA (22-10) vs. No. 10 Utah State (26-7), Thursday
No. 2 Tennessee (27-7) vs. No. 15 Wofford (19-15), Thursday

WEST REGION

First round

No. 1 Florida (30-4) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (24-10), Friday
No. 8 Connecticut (23-10) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (20-13), Friday
No. 5 Memphis (29-5) vs. No. 12 Colorado State (25-9), Friday
No. 4 Maryland (25-8) vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon (26-7), Friday
No. 6 Missouri (22-11) vs. No. 11 Drake (30-3), Thursday
No. 3 Texas Tech (25-8) vs. No. 14 North Carolina Wilmington (27-7), Thursday
No. 7 Kansas (21-12) vs. No. 10 Arkansas (20-13), Thursday
No. 2 St. John’s (30-4) vs. No. 15 Omaha (22-12), Thursday
