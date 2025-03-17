March Madness women’s tournament analysis: Teams and players to watch

UCLA players huddle during a game against Illinois at Pauley Pavilion in February. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

No. 1 UCLA: The Bruins claim the No. 1 overall seed for the first time in program history behind a junior class that has come of age. Center Lauren Betts is a dominant force down low, but Kiki Rice’s three-point shooting could be the key. The guard more known for her crafty finishes in the lane is shooting a career-best 33.3% from three-point range.

No. 2 NORTH CAROLINA STATE: The Wolfpack play a unique four-guard lineup around 6-foot-6 freshman forward Tilda Trygger. With no other starter taller than 6-foot-1, the small lineup could be a favorable Elite Eight matchup for UCLA if seeding holds.

No. 3 LOUISIANA STATE: The Tigers are a No. 3 seed for the fourth consecutive season and won the NCAA title in 2023 from the No. 3 line. Flau’jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow have stepped up after Angel Reese’s departure to average 18.9 and 18.5 points per game, respectively.

No. 4 BAYLOR: Baylor has five players who average double digits in points, led by 14.6 points per game from senior center Aaronette Vonleh. The Bears were without star forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (14.3 points per game, 10.5 rebounds) in the Big 12 tournament but she is expected to return from a knee injury.

CINDERELLA SEARCH

No. 10 Harvard earned its highest seed in program history and its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007 by knocking off top-seeded Columbia in the Ivy League championship. With three teams in the NCAA tournament for the first time in history, the Ivy League is proving to be a deep conference that could make noise in March.

Advertisement

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Lauren Betts, center, UCLA: The Big Ten defensive player of the year not only leads UCLA with 19.7 points and 9.9 rebounds, but ranks third on the team in assists with 78 total.

Aneesha Morrow, forward, LSU: The DePaul transfer in her second year at LSU leads the country in rebounds with 13.6 per game and is the second Division I player to record 100 career double-doubles.

Ta’Niya Latson, guard, Florida State: Latson leads the country in scoring with 24.9 points per game. The junior was one of three Florida State players named first-team All-ACC.

RIM SHOTS

Harvard’s 24 wins are the most in program history, surpassing the 23 wins in 1997-98. That team made NCAA history as the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1, taking down Stanford.



Three of the six NCAA tournament rookies reside in Spokane regional 1, as George Mason, Grand Canyon and UC San Diego are all dancing on the biggest stage for the first time.



Ole Miss will make its fourth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, but it’s the first time in school history that the women’s and men’s basketball programs will play in the NCAA tournament during the same season.

— Thuc Nhi Nguyen