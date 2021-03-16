NFL free agency: Ryan Fitzpatrick will join Washington; Jameis Winston stays with Saints

Washington has agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal cannot be official until the new league year starts Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick — or “FitzMagic” — gives Washington more experience at football’s most important position after it released Alex Smith. The team now has Fitzpatrick, journeyman-turned-playoff standout Taylor Heinicke and coach Ron Rivera favorite Kyle Allen under contract at quarterback.

Washington also has the 19th pick in the draft and could use one of its first few selections on a quarterback of the future. Fitzpatrick would be in the mix for the present on what’s expected to be a one-year deal.

Fitzpatrick is joining his ninth different NFL team at age 38 after stints with the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. He started seven and played in nine games last season for Miami, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Harvard graduate who was a seventh-round pick, 250th overall, in the same 2005 draft where Smith went first, has since appeared in 165 NFL games, all in the regular season. He has 223 touchdowns, 179 interceptions and thrown for 34,977 yards.

— Stephen Whyno

Jameis Winston to stay with Saints

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back quarterback Jameis Winston on a one-year contract.

The move announced by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis comes on the heels of Drew Brees’ decision over the weekend to retire and provides Winston a chance to compete with Taysom Hill to be New Orleans’ next starter under center.

Winston entered the NFL with high expectations after winning the 2013 Heisman Trophy and being selected first overall by Tampa Bay in the 2015 NFL draft. He started five seasons for the Buccaneers, who allowed Winston to walk in free agency in 2020 after opting instead to sign Tom Brady.

Brady led the Buccaneers to the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory while Winston served as a backup for the NFC South Division champion Saints.

Winston played only sparingly in his first season in New Orleans, even when Brees missed four games with rib and lung injuries. Hill went 3-1 as a starter in Brees’ absence.

In all, Winston appeared in four regular season games for New Orleans, completing seven of 11 passes for 75 yards.

He also took the field for a trick play in an NFC divisional round playoff loss to Tampa Bay, completing a 56-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith to gave the Saints a 13-10 lead.

— Brett Martel

Vikings agree to deal with DT Dalvin Tomlinson

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract with former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on Monday night, according to his agency.

The 6-foot-3, 318-pound Tomlinson started every game for the Giants over the last four seasons, after being drafted in the second round out of Alabama. In 2020, Tomlinson had 3 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits. His agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the deal with the Vikings on Twitter.

Minnesota also agreed to terms on a one-year, fully guaranteed contract for offensive tackle Rashod Hill, according to his agent, Brett Tessler, on Twitter.

Adding Tomlinson’s presence to the middle of the line will mark a significant step by the Vikings toward restoring a viable defense, after the group fell apart last year. They’re also banking on the return of nose tackle Michael Pierce, their most prominent signing in 2020 free agency who wound up opting out of the season due to health concerns related to COVID-19.

— Dave Campbell