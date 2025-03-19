Rams again re-sign cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon first joined the Rams in 2023, when he signed a one-year veteran-minimum contract about a month before training camp.

One game into last season, Witherspoon was a free agent when the Rams signed him to another one-year deal.

On Wednesday, the Rams and Witherspoon once again agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Witherspoon, who turns 30 on Friday, is entering his ninth NFL season. He has intercepted 12 passes during stints with the San Francisco 49ers, who selected him in the third round of the NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Rams.

Witherspoon returns to a roster that includes cornerbacks Darious Williams, Cobie Durant, Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Josh Wallace, Charles Woods and Derion Kendrick, who was sidelined last season because of a knee injury.

Witherspoon is the fourth defensive player the Rams have signed or re-signed to a team that is expected to be a Super Bowl contender after finishing 10-7 and advancing to the NFC divisional round last season.

Free-agent lineman Poona Ford and inside linebacker Nate Landman recently signed with the Rams. The Rams also re-signed lineman Larrell Murchison, who was sidelined last season because of forearm and foot injuries.