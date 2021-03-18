Dodgers adjust season ticket system, plan to sell single-game tickets

You cannot afford season tickets. The prices on the resale market are frightening. Should you have any hope of buying a ticket to see the Dodgers celebrate their World Series championship on opening day?

Yes, the Dodgers said Thursday.

Not a great hope, to be sure. But, even with the Dodgers restricted to selling about 11,000 seats under state coronavirus guidelines, the team said it would hold a lottery for the chance to buy an extremely limited number of opening day tickets.

In an email to season-ticket holders Thursday, the Dodgers said all season tickets would be scrapped through June 2. The funds for those tickets would be credited to the ticket holder’s account and available for use through 2022.

The Dodgers play 29 home games through June 2. They have offered season-ticket holders the chance to buy one of two 14-game packages, with each package including a presale opportunity for opening day. The packages will be sold in pods of as few as two and as many as six tickets, so as to allow for required social distancing between groups. The location could be close to — or far from — the ticket holder’s usual seats.

For now, the Dodgers are making no changes to their season-ticket plans beyond June 2. Season-ticket holders choosing not to buy one of the 14-game packages would retain their seats thereafter.

The Dodgers said they would sell a limited number of single-game seats for each game, with the number dependent on how many season-ticket holders buy one of the 14-game plans.

If the Dodgers receive approval to expand capacity before June 2, they could sell additional tickets. In the orange tier — the next level of the state’s color-coded framework — the Dodgers could fill 33% of capacity, which would allow them to sell close to 19,000 tickets.

