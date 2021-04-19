Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Kobe Bryant’s contract with Nike expires

Kobe Bryant plays his last game as a Laker against the Utah Jazz.
Kobe Bryant plays his last game as a Laker against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Kobe Bryant’s contract with Nike has expired, the sneaker giant confirmed Monday.

Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike’s deep connection to consumers,” Nike said in a statement. He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family.”

Sources confirm to The Times that Bryant’s estate didn’t renew his deal with Nike upon its expiration, opening the door for his name and likeness to be used elsewhere.

Bryant joined Nike in 2003 after beginning his career with Adidas. In the 18 years since, his signature line of sneakers have become some of the most popular in the NBA. Special editions of vintage Bryant sneakers often quickly sell out to the frustration of buyers.

Vanessa Bryant posted on social media in December that she was hoping to work with Nike to make it easier “for fans to have a better opportunity to get some Kobe’s.”

Times staff writer Broderick Turner contributed to this report.

