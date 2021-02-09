Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash suffered spatial disorientation, NTSB says

A man kneels in front of a Kobe Bryant mural in downtown Los Angeles.
Randolf Garrido kneels in front of a Kobe Bryant mural outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on the one-year anniversary of Bryant’s death.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
The pilot of a Sikorsky helicopter that crashed into a foggy Calabasas hillside one year ago, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others onboard, became disoriented while flying in cloudy conditions, federal regulators said Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday noted that pilot Ara Zobayan suffered spatial disorientation while he navigated through clouds and foggy-covered terrain on the Jan. 26, 2020, flight from Orange County to Camarillo.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Zobayan was flying under visual flight rules yet the “pilot continued his flight into clouds.” Zobayan was “legally prohibited” from flying through cloud cover but did so anyway, Sunwalt said.

The aircraft and was not in a controlled flight pattern when it crashed into the hillside near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street at 9:45 a.m.

NTSB member Michael Graham said Zobayan ignored all his training and noted that as long as helicopters continue to fly into clouds while using visual flight rules “a certain percentage aren’t going to come out a live.”

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

