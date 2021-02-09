Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash suffered spatial disorientation, NTSB says

The pilot of a Sikorsky helicopter that crashed into a foggy Calabasas hillside one year ago, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others onboard, became disoriented while flying in cloudy conditions, federal regulators said Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday noted that pilot Ara Zobayan suffered spatial disorientation while he navigated through clouds and foggy-covered terrain on the Jan. 26, 2020, flight from Orange County to Camarillo.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Zobayan was flying under visual flight rules yet the “pilot continued his flight into clouds.” Zobayan was “legally prohibited” from flying through cloud cover but did so anyway, Sunwalt said.

The aircraft and was not in a controlled flight pattern when it crashed into the hillside near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street at 9:45 a.m.

NTSB member Michael Graham said Zobayan ignored all his training and noted that as long as helicopters continue to fly into clouds while using visual flight rules “a certain percentage aren’t going to come out a live.”