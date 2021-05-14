Pro wrestler New Jack dies at 58

Jerome Young, better known to pro wrestling fans as New Jack, died Friday in North Carolina from a heart attack, multiple websites are reporting. He was 58

As New Jack, Young is most famous for being half of The Gangstas tag team, along with Mustafa Saed. They starred in Smokey Mountain Wrestling and in ECW, where they won the tag titles twice.

New Jack was best known for a hardcore, violent style, frequently cutting himself and his opponent with a blade to draw blood. His style was so controversial, he was featured on an episode of Vice’s “Dark Side of the Ring.”

Pro wrestler Sean Waltman reacted to the death by tweeting “I couldn’t help but love New Jack. #RIPNewJack”