LAFC loses to MLS-leading Sounders to fall to bottom of Western Conference

Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga celebrates after scoring a goal against Los Angeles FC.
Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga celebrates after scoring a goal against LAFC on Sunday.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
SEATTLE —

Xavier Arreaga and Brad Smith scored second-half goals and the MLS-leading Seattle Sounders beat LAFC 2-0 on Sunday night.

Arreaga opened the scoring in the 57th minute, redirecting João Paulo’s corner with a header inside the right post. It was Arreaga’s first career goal with the Sounders (5-0-1).

Carlos Vela, the 2019 MLS MVP, made his second appearance of the season, entering as a substitute in the 70th minute and giving the LAFC (1-2-2) side a potential boost for a tying goal. But Smith made it 2-0 for Seattle three minutes later, heading home Alex Roldan’s cross.

Smith was off target on the best scoring opportunity of the first half, spraying a wide-open shot left of the goal from 12 yards out.

