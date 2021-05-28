Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler lead Sparks to first victory of season

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike controls the ball during a game against Washington in September 2020. Ogwumike scored 14 points Friday in a win over the Chicago Sky.
By Associated Press
CHICAGO —

Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 points with nine rebounds and Erica Wheeler added 13 points to help the Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 76-61 on Friday night.

The Sparks (1-2) led 38-33 at halftime and sealed the game after the break outscoring Chicago 23-10 in the third quarter. The Sky (2-3) set a franchise-high committing 27 turnovers.

Wheeler’s jumper with 7:53 remaining in the third began a 14-0 run in which she scored six of the points and the Sparks led by double digits the rest of the way. Brittney Sykes added 11 points for the Sparks.

Highlights from the Sparks’ win over the Chicago Sky on Friday.

Diamond DeShields scored 14 points for Chicago, Ruthy Hebard 12 and Kahleah Copper 11. Candace Parker missed her fourth straight game with a minor left ankle sprain.

The two teams meet again on Sunday.

