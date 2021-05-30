Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nneka Ogwumike scores 21 points as Sparks rally to beat Sky in overtime

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike runs down the court.
Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, shown here playing against the Dallas Wings on May 14, led the Sparks to an 82-79 overtime win against the Chicago Sky on Sunday.
(Meg Oliphant / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
CHICAGO —

Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points and nine rebounds and the Sparks rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Chicago Sky 82-79 in overtime on Sunday.

Erica Wheeler had 17 points, seven assists and three steals and Amanda Zahui B. added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Sparks. Nia Coffey had a season-high 15 points.

Wheeler and Ogwumike made back-to-back layups before Coffey hit a three-pointer to cap a 7-0 spurt that gave the Sparks the lead for good at 80-75 with 2:03 left. The Sky went 0 for 4 from the field with three turnovers over the final 92 seconds.

Courtney Vandersloot had a career-high 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Chicago (2-4). The Sky have lost four in a row, including a 76-61 defeat to the Sparks on Friday, after back-to-back wins to open the season.

Vandersloot hit a three-pointer early in the second quarter to give Chicago a 30-13 lead but the Sparks scored the next 12 points to start a 22-4 run to take their first lead when Bria Holmes made the first of two free throws with 49.4 seconds left in the first half.

Chiney Ogwumike missed the game with right knee soreness.

Sports
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

